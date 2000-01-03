Brittanic a Weak Sister to Titanic

Britannic -- the latest made-for-TV film offering from

Fox Family Channel -- has ambitions as big as the boat that inspired it, but it falls

slightly short of the mark.

An obvious attempt to play off the immense popularity of

1998 theatrical release Titanic, the telefilm is based on the true story of Titanic's

sister ship, Brittanic, which was pressed into service as a hospital boat during

World War I and destroyed by the Germans.

The focus of the story is Vera Campbell (Amanda Ryan), an

agent of British military intelligence posing as nanny to the wife of the British

ambassador to France, Lady Lewis (Jacqueline Bisset). The Lewis family is traveling aboard

the ship to meet their father at his new posting.

The British believe a German spy is snooping around the

ship to determine if it is sending secret arms shipments to troops in Cairo, Egypt (which

it is). Lewis, fresh out of espionage school, is essentially charged with the task because

her superiors needed a last-minute replacement.

Further complicating her role is the fact that she had been

a passenger aboard Titanic, losing her husband when the mighty liner struck the

iceberg.

But that fact is used only once in the first 20 minutes of

the movie -- to explain why Vera fainted when she came aboard ship, the reason behind her

cool relationship with Captain Barret (John Rhys-Davies) -- and it is then quickly

forgotten.

As Vera snoops around the ship, an undercover German agent

(Edward Atterton) -- with the help of Irish Republicans -- is plotting to take over the

vessel. The agent is posing as the ship's chaplain, Chaplain Reynolds. The two

don't discover they are opponents until their fast friendship blossoms into a

physical relationship, which takes an interesting turn when the inevitable act of sabotage

occurs.

The film starts off rather unpromisingly, offering up

several tired clichés within its dialogue and going out of its way to intentionally

remind the viewer of Titanic.But it switches gears a half-hour in, when the

mutineers attempt to take over in a gripping scene more suited to a Tom Clancy thriller

than a seabound romance.

Unfortunately, the thrills don't last, and the film

sails back toward the safer seas of predictable sentiment and bittersweet endings.

What's most remarkable about Britannic is the

performance of the actors -- most notably Bissett and the gruff but lovable Rhys-Davies in

their supporting roles -- who manage to squeeze lively performances from a mainly mediocre

script.

If you liked Titanic, you might want to take a

voyage on its sister ship, too. But don't expect to get swept away this time.

Britannic premieres Sunday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. on Fox

Family.