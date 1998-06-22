Britains NTL Buys ComTel, Diamond for $1.5B

London -- Two more inevitable steps of consolidation in the

U.K. cable market surprisingly occurred on the same day last week, as NTL Inc. announced

its acquisition of two other MSOs for a total of about $1.5 billion.

NTL said last Tuesday that it will acquire ComTel Ltd. for

£550 million ($900 million). Later that day, NTL also announced the purchase of Diamond

Cable Communications plc for £390 million ($630 million).

The two deals came on the heels of NTL's acquisition

of Comcast U.K. Cable Partners Ltd. Together, the three acquisitions thrust NTL into the

ranks of the largest U.K. MSOs.

"With the Diamond and ComTel transactions announced

today, NTL has moved to the forefront of the U.K. telecommunications industry," said

J. Barclay Knapp, president and CEO of NTL, in a prepared statement. "We will now

cover approximately 25 percent of the U.K. with our cable/telephone franchises, with a

total of approximately 5.2 million homes under franchise."

Knapp noted that NTL will now reach "nearly 850,000

residential-telephony customers, more than 700,000 cable-TV customers and more than 85,000

business-telephony lines." The company will have "approximately $1 billion in

annualized revenues," he said.

Telewest Communications plc retains the No. 1 MSO spot in

England, after adding to its size recently with its purchase of General Cable plc.

Telewest is followed by Cable & Wireless Communications -- itself the product of a

merger of four companies -- and NTL, which will now also be the product of a merger of

four firms. Together, the three MSOs dominate the U.K. cable business, which was once

divided among two-dozen MSOs.

Here's how the two NTL deals were structured:

NTL's acquisition of ComTel is structured in

cash and preferred stock, with two steps involved. First, NTL will acquire certain ComTel

assets for £275 million ($450 million) in cash. In the second phase, NTL will pay another

£200 million ($330 million) in cash and £75 million ($125 million) in new, preferred NTL

stock.

Under the Diamond deal, Diamond shareholders will

receive 0.25 shares of NTL common stock for each Diamond ordinary share. Diamond has

approximately 60.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The total consideration for

the transaction will be about 15.2 million NTL shares.

The Diamond deal contains provisions so that if NTL's

stock price exceeds $52 per share "for a measuring period prior to closing ... the

number of NTL shares issued to Diamond will be decreased such that the consideration for

four Diamond shares will not exceed $52," NTL said.

The company's stock was trading at about $46 per share

last week.