BresnanLink Adds Two Markets

White Plains, N.Y. -- Bresnan Communications last week

began offering its high-speed Internet service, BresnanLink, in two new Michigan markets,

Iron Mountain and Houghton.

Bresnan's cable customers can buy unlimited Internet

access for $39.95 per month, including modem rental. Noncable customers pay about $10 more

per month, according to a company spokeswoman.

Through July 15, new subscribers receive a 50 percent

discount on installation, bringing the price down to $49.95.

The BresnanLink service is already available in Marquette

and Escanaba, Mich. Bresnan had previously announced that it will launch @Home Network in

its Midland/Bay City, Mich., markets.