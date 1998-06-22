BresnanLink Adds Two Markets
By Staff
White Plains, N.Y. -- Bresnan Communications last week
began offering its high-speed Internet service, BresnanLink, in two new Michigan markets,
Iron Mountain and Houghton.
Bresnan's cable customers can buy unlimited Internet
access for $39.95 per month, including modem rental. Noncable customers pay about $10 more
per month, according to a company spokeswoman.
Through July 15, new subscribers receive a 50 percent
discount on installation, bringing the price down to $49.95.
The BresnanLink service is already available in Marquette
and Escanaba, Mich. Bresnan had previously announced that it will launch @Home Network in
its Midland/Bay City, Mich., markets.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.