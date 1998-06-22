Trending

BresnanLink Adds Two Markets

By

White Plains, N.Y. -- Bresnan Communications last week
began offering its high-speed Internet service, BresnanLink, in two new Michigan markets,
Iron Mountain and Houghton.

Bresnan's cable customers can buy unlimited Internet
access for $39.95 per month, including modem rental. Noncable customers pay about $10 more
per month, according to a company spokeswoman.

Through July 15, new subscribers receive a 50 percent
discount on installation, bringing the price down to $49.95.

The BresnanLink service is already available in Marquette
and Escanaba, Mich. Bresnan had previously announced that it will launch @Home Network in
its Midland/Bay City, Mich., markets.