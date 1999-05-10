Bresnan Takes WorldGate Digital

Bresnan Communications last week became the first U.S. MSO

to publicly commit to rolling out Internet access via digital set-top boxes, amid signs

that many other industry players are preparing to follow suit.

"I think it's a very exciting concept to be able

to link into the Web via the digital set-top boxes we're installing today,"

Bresnan CEO William Bresnan said. "The service rides right on the infrastructure we

have in place, and it can be easily bundled with the digital-TV package."

Benefiting from the digital deployments already under way

in systems it acquired in February from Tele-Communications Inc. (now AT&T Broadband

& Internet Services), Bresnan chose WorldGate Communications Inc. to supply headend

gear and system software for Internet services to be delivered over a 6-megahertz channel

in MPEG-2 format, without additional hardware in the home.

WorldGate's service will launch this summer in St.

Cloud, Minn., and it will be expanded across the St. Cloud regional cluster and beyond,

pending successful early results, executive vice president Michael Bresnan said.

The company will offer WorldGate at no charge for up to two

hours of monthly use, and at an hourly usage rate with a flat-rate ceiling for additional

hours, he said. "We want to see how the product helps to drive penetration of digital

service, as well as how much incremental revenue it adds," he noted.

While WorldGate has long offered an analog set-top version

of its system -- which is currently operating commercially in several Charter

Communications systems and a handful of others -- MSOs seem more interested in a digital

version with the capacity of delivering data at much higher speeds.

"There's tremendous interest in the analog

version outside of the United States. But domestically, MSOs are more inclined to wait

until they've sorted out their digital strategies," WorldGate CEO Hal Krisbergh

said.

A case in point, he noted, is Comcast Corp., which has been

testing the analog version for some time, but which chose not to deploy the analog version

once it decided to move aggressively into digital. Now, that MSO and many others are

weighing the addition of Web-access service over the digital platform, Krisbergh said.

"I'd expect several digital announcements very

shortly," he added.

WorldGate's analog system uses a headend-based server

consisting of several personal computer boards to deliver data signals over the

vertical-blanking interval of the NTSC (National Television Systems Committee) signal.

The digital system, using many of the same techniques as

the analog system, formats and compresses the incoming Internet data at the headend into

MPEG frames, allowing a full 6-MHz channel to be used for delivering the data feed.

At $45,000 to $50,000 per headend, the digital system costs

about 25 percent more than the analog version, which translates into a per-subscriber cost

of about $35 to $40, assuming 1,300 to 1,400 subscribers per headend unit, Krisbergh said.

WorldGate has had the market mostly to itself as a provider

of Web access to analog set-tops. But it faces several competitors targeting the digital

tier, all capable of delivering data over current digital boxes without waiting for

advanced terminals with cable-standardized modems built in.

"The issue isn't whether the concept is the right

thing for the market at this point," Krisbergh said. "The only issue is: Can

WorldGate hold on to our lead as this market gets more crowded?"

Operators can expect a flurry of new product developments

and a confusing array of claims and counterclaims to sort through over the next few weeks,

as vendors seek to capitalize on rising demand for the low-cost TV-Web-access option.

For example, newcomer Peach Networks Ltd., an Israel-based

firm that just launched a U.S. arm, has added several capabilities to the system it

introduced at last year's Western Show in preparation for rollout at the National

Show in June.

Another start-up, MoreCom Inc., is bringing new innovations

to market, as well, CEO Ami Miron said. Most significant, the company has developed its

own browser to reside on set-tops, which will enable simultaneous viewing of TV and

Internet data on split screens over existing digital set-tops.

"Other providers will have to wait for the advanced,

OpenCable type of terminals to offer split-screen viewing of the Web and TV," Miron

said. "We think this capability is very important to deriving the benefits everybody

talks about with regard to hyperlinking between TV and the Web."

MoreCom's system is about to go commercial over the

cable systems of Israeli MSO Golden Channels, which has 650,000 subscribers.

Vendors appear to have addressed most of the technical and

cost concerns surrounding the Web-to-digital-set-top model. But there is still a problem

surrounding conflicts with operators' high-speed-data providers.

Bresnan will be "throttling down" the access

speed for WorldGate to 128 kilobits per second, per user, rather than letting users access

its content at whatever the contention levels allow, Michael Bresnan said.

Bresnan's affiliation deal with @Home Network requires

that @Home be the exclusive provider of services accessed at rates above that data rate.

WorldGate, which has no desire to be a service provider

itself, has had discussions with @Home and other providers on this issue, Krisbergh said,

noting that even at peak levels, the average WorldGate user would get service at rates of

500 kbps or higher without the imposition of a throttle.

"We'd like to see operators being able to charge

$7 to $12 per month for the service, whereas with @Home's fees, the cost to the

operator alone is $14 or so," he added.Added Bresnan: "There's definitely a

place for high-speed Web access to the TV, no matter whether households have PCs or not.

We look at this as a complementary service."