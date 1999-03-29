Bresnan Exits International With Polish Sale
By MIKE GALETTO
Bresnan Communications cut a deal to sell its last
remaining international cable property last week, agreeing to sell its Polish operations
to local engineering and telecommunications company Elektrim S.A. for $325 million.
Bresnan Communications Poland LLC owned stakes in Polish
cable operations serving 360,000 subscribers.
The biggest operation, Aster City Cable, serves 290,000
subscribers in Warsaw, and it has an agreement with France's Canal Plus S.A. to
develop a Polish digital direct-to-home platform.
The sale of its Polish assets, expected to close June 30,
will close the book on Bresnan's five-year foray into international cable. Last year,
it sold its Chilean investments, which included a stake in Metropolis Intercom, one of
that country's two main MSOs.
In an interview, executive vice president Dan Bresnan said
the White Plains, N.Y.-based MSO was approached by Elektrim, which had recently outbid BCP
for a license to provide telephony in Warsaw.
He declined to comment on what the company will do with
proceeds from the sale, but he did say that some potential future international
investments are being considered.
The MSO has about 640,000 cable subscribers in the United
States.
