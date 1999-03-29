Bresnan Exits International With Polish Sale

Bresnan Communications cut a deal to sell its last

remaining international cable property last week, agreeing to sell its Polish operations

to local engineering and telecommunications company Elektrim S.A. for $325 million.

Bresnan Communications Poland LLC owned stakes in Polish

cable operations serving 360,000 subscribers.

The biggest operation, Aster City Cable, serves 290,000

subscribers in Warsaw, and it has an agreement with France's Canal Plus S.A. to

develop a Polish digital direct-to-home platform.

The sale of its Polish assets, expected to close June 30,

will close the book on Bresnan's five-year foray into international cable. Last year,

it sold its Chilean investments, which included a stake in Metropolis Intercom, one of

that country's two main MSOs.

In an interview, executive vice president Dan Bresnan said

the White Plains, N.Y.-based MSO was approached by Elektrim, which had recently outbid BCP

for a license to provide telephony in Warsaw.

He declined to comment on what the company will do with

proceeds from the sale, but he did say that some potential future international

investments are being considered.

The MSO has about 640,000 cable subscribers in the United

States.