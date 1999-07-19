Bresnan Closes Sale of Poland Ops

Warsaw, Poland -- Bresnan Communications last week closed

its $309.7 million sale of cable operations in Poland to electrical-engineering and

telecommunications firm Elektrim Kable Polskie S.A.

Bresnan Communications Poland LLC owned stakes in Polish

cable operations serving 360,000 subscribers. The biggest operation, Aster City Cable,

serves 290,000 subscribers here, and it has an agreement with France's Canal Plus S.A. to

develop a Polish digital direct-to-home platform.

The sale of the Polish assets ends Bresnan's five-year

foray into international cable. Last year, it sold its Chilean investments, which included

a stake in Metropolis Intercom, one of that country's two main MSOs.

An Elektrim subsidiary had outbid BCP for a license to

provide telephony in Warsaw, and it then approached Bresnan about selling the cable

operations.

After cutting that deal in March, White Plains, N.Y.-based

MSO Bresnan agreed to sell its cable operations with 640,000 subscribers in the United

States to Charter Communications.

Bresnan officials said chairman William Bresnan and his

son, Daniel, who headed up Bresnan's international operations, were considering getting

back into international cable, but they had no specific deals lined up.

Bresnan Communications had been a player in the

international cable market for about five years with its systems in Poland and Chile.

Elektrim paid for the Bresnan deal with the proceeds of a

recent bond issue in Europe and the United States.