Bravos Count: $20M Buys a 1.3 Rating

Bravo's $20 million miniseries, The Count of Monte

Cristo,far exceeded the network's expectations, averaging nearly double the

ratings that had been projected, officials said last week.

The original series, which aired June 21 through 24,

averaged a 1.3 cumulative rating for its two airings each night over those four days,

according to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by Bravo.

Bravo had expected the French-language miniseries based on

the classic book, which aired with English subtitles, to do a 0.7 rating.

"The series lived up to everything we saw on the pages

of the script, and it was a spectacular production," Bravo senior vice president of

programming Frances Berwick said. "And we were really excited at its success."

Monte Cristo, a co-production starring Gerard

Depardieu, marks the first leg of Bravo's new strategy of doing one high-profile

original-programming event each quarter, Berwick said.

The next one -- a $1 million two-hour special, Cirque du

Soleil: Quidam --is slated to air in the fall, most likely in December.

As part of its continuing effort to increase original

programming, Bravo also plans to launch a new series each quarter starting this fall,

Berwick said.

"Our new strategy is focusing on major original

products and new original series," she added.

Bravo's latest original weekly series -- The Awful Truth,

with filmmaker Michael Moore --debuted in April and just finished its run of 12

episodes. It will now go into repeats.

In its cumulative rating for its two airings each night, at

9 p.m. and 1 a.m., The Awful Truth averaged a 0.5 rating. "We've been

extremely pleased at how it is performing," Berwick said.

Bravo said its primetime ratings are up 8 percent in the

second quarter, to a 0.26 from a 0.24 during the year-ago quarter.

Last year, Bravo made the transformation to an ad-supported

format from its former noncommercial format. As part of that change, the network is

bumping up its spending on original programming.

This month, Bravo is airing a weeklong "Tales of the

Seventies" festival, July 26 through 30, that will include the U.S. TV premiere of Abba,

about the Swedish band.