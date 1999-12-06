Bravo Cheers are Muted

Bravo Networks last week "clarified" its

end-of-year subscriber numbers for Bravo and The Independent Film Channel, which turned

out to be much lower than the programmer originally reported.

In a Nov. 22 press release, Bravo Networks said

distribution for its programming services was up 20 million subscribers this year: 12

million for Bravo and 8 million for IFC.

The release stated, "Bravo hits 50 million IFC

reaches 30 million." The statement further said Bravo "will pass the critical 50

million threshold, ending the year at 50 [million], up 12 million from year-end

1998."

But last week, Nielsen Media Research issued its subscriber

counts for cable networks for December. Nielsen listed Bravo as having 42.1 million

subscribers -- nearly 8 million fewer than what Bravo was claiming. Nielsen didn't provide

subscriber numbers for IFC.

Asked about the discrepancy last week, Bravo Networks

conceded that the 50 million and 30 million distribution figures it had provided were

essentially just homes passed, not actual subscribers.

In its clarification statement, Bravo Networks said,

"Bravo, The Film and Arts Network, will close the year available to 50 million homes

with 42.1 million viewing subscribers. The Independent Film Channel will end 1999

available to 30 million homes with 14 million viewing subscribers. This represents record

growth for Bravo Networks."