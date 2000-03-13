Boxing, Soccer Get Exclusive Internet Runs

Two content-based Internet companies will have distribution

rights to sporting events for pay-per-view carriage exclusively via the Web.

New York-based Pay-For-View.com acquired the exclusive

television rights to an April 26 women's boxing card to distribute through its new

Web site, which is set for an early April launch, consultant Sid Amira said. Terms of the

deal were not announced.

The card, promoted by Event Sports, is the first Webcast of

an all-female boxing card. Under the terms of the deal, PayForView.com owns the broadcast,

Internet and cable rights, as well as all event-merchandising rights, Amira said. He added

that the company will look to distribute the card on cable delay through a basic-cable

network.

Amira explained that with Internet video-downstreaming

technology still in its infancy stage, the company decided to purchase all of the

event's rights to maximize revenue across several distribution outlets.

"This represents a Internet company coming in and

buying all of the rights to an event, like companies used to do with boxing in the old

days," Amira said. "And with the growing popularity of women's boxing

around the world, PayForView.com is uniquely positioned to expand this exciting sport to

every fan with a PC and the ability to log on."

Event Sports president Rick Kulis said the aggressiveness

of Internet companies in purchasing PPV-event rights could be a positive development for

the industry.

"This is the first time I've seen an

Internet-based broadcaster step up to the plate to buy and produce an event for both

Internet and traditional broadcast," Kulis said. "I think it's a sign of

things to come for Internet-broadcasting companies."

Amira said the company will look to obtain rights to more

high-profile events in the near future.

Meanwhile, Connecticut-based e-Media Internet Co. planned

to distribute a soccer match via the Internet last Thursday, after press time. The

scheduled Celta de Vigo of Spain/Juventus event was to air exclusively on the Internet.

"This is the promise of streaming media: to be able to

use the Internet to bring to interested viewers programming that is unavailable on

television," e-Media director of business development Paul Ragland said.

"We're excited to be able to use our proprietary PPV technology to deliver

championship European soccer in a broadband format over the Internet to soccer fans

outside of Europe."