Box, DMX Merge Affiliate Sales Forces

Miami -- The Box Music Network and DMX have completed

merging their affiliate sales forces, basically doubling their size in terms of staff and

setting up three regional teams, according to officials.

Greg Willis, senior vice president of affiliate sales and

marketing for The Box Music Network, said under the realignment the two combined sales

staffs will increase to 24 people, twice what they were a year ago.

He has created three regional sales teams across the

country -- centered in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles -- to serve The Box's and

DMX's residential customers. The Box is also maintaining its Miami headquarters and

its New York office, as well as opening up one in Denver. The Box and DMX are all units of

TCI Music.

Now that the affiliate-sales forces are merged, Willis said

he will be looking at ways to package and bundle the services -- The Box, The Box Set

digital networks and DMX residential -- the way that Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and

Viacom Inc. do their networks.

At this time in the cable industry, Willis said top MSO

programming officials "want to deal with less people."

He added that executives don't want to do business

with an affiliate sales rep for each and every network; they want reps who handle more

than one service.

Now, his affiliate sales people handle both The Box and

DMX.

"There are no specialists," Willis said.

"Everyone does everything."