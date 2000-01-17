Boulder May Finally Have TV Alternatives

Denver -- After years of complaining about shabby cable

service, Boulder, Colo., may see competition injected into its local market by early next

summer.

City officials in the affluent Denver suburb of 277,000

will vote this week on whether to let U S West build a video digital-subscriber-line

(VDSL) system similar to the one that serves some 16,000 of its customers in Phoenix.

The network would deliver cable television and Internet

access over enhanced copper lines that currently carry U S West telephone traffic.

Boulder would be the second community in the area to

authorize U S West's entry into local video via VDSL technology. Douglas County,

Colo., has already granted the RBOC a license to compete against AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services for 123,000 of its residents.

Experts predict white hot competition in Boulder, as

divergent technologies, including traditional cable (AT&T), VDSL (U S West) and

direct-broadcast satellite (EchoStar Communications Corp) battle for the hearts and

pocketbooks of well-heeled consumers.

Adding to the cutthroat environment will be Seren

Innovations Inc., a Minneapolis-based overbuilder that plans to pursue a cable franchise

in Boulder later this year.

"It's going to be a great battle to watch,"

said Paul Talmey, president of Talmey-Drake Research & Strategy Inc., a Boulder-based

research group.

To add US West to the mix, however, city officials may have

to cross some deep waters.

Their plan is to grant U S West a so-called "revocable

permit," which authorizes the telco to start building its network and signing up

customers. But the permit would not require universal service throughout the community and

would limit U S West's public, governmental and educational (PEG) access payments to

$15,000 a year, compared with $75,000 for AT&T Broadband.

Neither is expected to sit well with the incumbent, which

has struck a conciliatory pose so far.

"AT&T has a significant investment in the

community," said spokesman Matt Fleury. "We're merely asking that our

investment not be disadvantaged because of the introduction of competition that is not

equitable."

City Attorney Joseph N. de Raismes said the lower

PEG-access payments are because U S West does not yet have cable customers. A buildout

schedule could not be established until a formal franchise agreement was negotiated, he

said.

That could take a while. Both sides agreed U S West would

challenge the city's requirement that a franchise must be approved by the voters.

Theoretically, U S West should find a receptive market in

Boulder, a community whose legal battles against AT&T's predecessor,

Tele-Communications Inc., are legendary.

One such fight landed in the U. S. Supreme Court back in

the late 1970s, after the city tried to issue a competitive cable franchise over

TCI's objection.

Resentment from that episode may have carried over into the

1990s, causing disgruntled voters to overwhelmingly deny TCI a franchise renewal in 1996.

Nevertheless, Talmey said U S West brings its own set of

"negatives" to the market, including recent headlines detailing service problems

in Colorado that prompted state regulators to slap the RBOC with a $12 million fine.

"Of all the telcos, U S West has the worst service

reputation," Talmey said. "Now they're going to be offering cable over

VDSL? That's going to be a tough one. I'm not convinced people are going to jump

from AT&T to U S West."

U S West spokeswoman Anna Osborn said construction will

begin as soon as the permit is approved, with a complete build-out in the entire community

in two to five years.

On the cable side, it will offer a 174-channel programming

package consisting of 80 basic channels, 24 premium movie channels, 25 pay-per-view

offerings and 45 music channels for $34.45 a month. Internet access will start at $34.95 a

month.