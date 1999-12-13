Boomerang Slate Set

Cartoon Network has set the program schedule for its retro

spinoff channel, Boomerang, which it will begin pitching to cable operators at the Western

Show in Los Angeles this week.

Boomerang -- a 24-hour animation channel featuring classic

characters from the Hanna-Barbera Inc. library -- will debut April Fool's Day (April 1).

Officials at Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Cartoon's parent, are offering Boomerang for

digital and analog carriage.

Boomerang senior vice president and general manager Mark

Norman said the spinoff's license-fee structure won't penalize cable operators that opt to

carry the new network as a digital service.

Turner declined to comment on Boomerang's rate card. But

sources said Turner will offer one or two years of free carriage for Boomerang, followed

by a monthly per-subscriber license fee in the three- to five-cent range.

Turner and Cartoon will make formal presentations to MSOs

at the show here, and the new network will have a presence at Turner's booth.

In terms of Boomerang's program lineup, each day during the

week, it will spotlight two different classic cartoon characters, dedicating three-hour

program blocks to each. For example, one day, Yogi Bear may be featured from 8 a.m. to 11

a.m. and Popeye from noon to 3 p.m.

In addition, Boomerang is stripping four half-hour series

on weekdays. The series will air 11 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through

Friday.

Boomerang is trying to mimic Cartoon's success with

single-character program blocks, called "Super Chunk," that air on Saturdays,

according to Norman. "That way of scheduling has been very successful for us,"

he said.

Boomerang also wanted to offer viewers more traditional

stripped programming -- appointment viewing for a specific series at a specific time each

day -- Norman added.

On Saturdays, Boomerang will devote its schedule to

cartoons that were created or aired during a particular year, such as 1963. On Sundays,

the network's schedule will be dedicated to action-adventure animation shows, such as The

Centurians, as well as a three-hour block devoted to a single action-adventure

character, such as Jonny Quest.

Each day's eight-hour block schedule will repeat twice on

Boomerang during a 24-hour period.

Boomerang will also get plenty of cross-promotion on

Cartoon, which currently airs one hour of classic Boomerang-type programming from 8 a.m.

to 9 a.m. Sundays. After Boomerang launches, that block will be expanded to two hours.

"We have a Boomerang franchise on Cartoon, which we

can use to promote Boomerang to 60 million homes," Norman said.

Boomerang won't carry national advertising until it hits

critical mass in terms of distribution, according to Norman. But it will give cable

operators two minutes of local avails per hour right out of the gate, he said.

Boomerang will have a totally different look from Cartoon

-- one that will employ updated versions of toys and products, such as lunch boxes, based

on the cartoon characters baby boomers can relate to.

Boomerang will compete for carriage with Disney Channel's

animation channel, Toon Disney, which currently reaches 15 million homes.