Book Review: Cutthroat

Denver is still cable's ground zero, which gave The

Denver Post reporter Stephen Keating a good spot from which to observe the machinations

of then-Tele-Communications Inc. chairman John Malone, EchoStar Communications Corp.

chairman Charles Ergen and occasional visitor News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch. Their

intersection -- around the failed partnership of News and EchoStar -- forms the fulcrum of

Keating's new book. From the opening scene, at TCI chairman Bob Magness' funeral, to

Ergen's closing soliloquy, Cutthroat: High Stakes and Killer Moves on the Electronic

Frontier is a fast-paced and meaty read, whether you were there or not. This excerpt

recounts the fun and games in 1997, when TCI made sweeping programming changes designed to

help the bottom line, later reversing many of them. It ends with a foreshadowing of big

events to come: Leo J. Hindery Jr. joins the company, and Murdoch approaches Malone to

tell him about his coming partnership with Ergen. Cutthroat was published by

Johnson Books in Boulder, Colo. The related Web site iswww.cutthroat.org.

On Nov. 15, 1996, Malone spoke to a Denver meeting of The

Cato Institute, the libertarian think tank of which he is a board member. Malone lauded

free enterprise and gossiped about the feud between [News Corp. chairman] Rupert Murdoch

and Ted Turner over Fox News [Channel] in New York. Malone harped on a favored theme: how

government regulation and tax policy distorted the free market, the cable industry and TCI

in particular. It was an unwitting epitaph for the battles he and Magness fought in order

to build their empire over the years.

The next day, Magness died of cancer at age 72. He had been

treated for fast-moving lymphoma at the University of Virginia Hospital in

Charlottesville, a facility recommended to Malone by Michael Milken, who had survived

prostate cancer and funded cancer research.

At Magness' bedside when he died were his two sons; his

wife, Sharon; and Malone.

His 22-page will had handwritten notes and charitable

bequests to the Boy Scouts [of America] and the University of Denver scrawled in the

margins. The will was signed and witnessed nine months before his death, with most of the

assets left to his two sons, Gary and Kim. However, the will failed to shelter the vast

family fortune, mostly in TCI and Liberty stock, from a 55 percent federal-tax bite. Hard

to believe, but true. The company that did everything in its power to keep from paying

corporate income taxes faced the prospect that its founder's estate would pour one-half of

its wealth into the sinkhole of the U.S. Treasury. Over the years, Magness declined to

consider his own mortality and delayed his estate planning. When Sharon had raised the

subject, he said, "Girl, you'll figure it out."

Before he died, paperwork was drawn up to create a

foundation with at least $100 million -- an idea Sharon said they had discussed. But

Magness lost consciousness in the hospital before he could consider it.

After the funeral, when she went up to her husband's 11th-floor

corner office to clean it out, Malone wandered in and said, "Nobody's watching my

back anymore."

The Magness family and Malone faced a dicey situation.

Settling estate taxes within nine months of death, as required by law, meant that much of

Magness' 32 million shares of TCI stockholdings, mainly in supervoting B shares, would

have to be sold. Malone had the first right to buy them, but it was by no means clear what

would unfold.

TCI, meanwhile, was in trouble. Malone cut 2,500 jobs,

sliced executive salaries 20 percent and put TCI's four jets up for sale. He told Sparkman

that he feared losing the company if dramatic action was not taken. The stock ticked up.

TCI spun off its ownership in PrimeStar into a new company, TCI Satellite Entertainment

Inc. (TSAT), with Malone as chairman and major stockholder.

Malone attended the Western Show in Anaheim, Calif., in

December, appearing on a panel with Turner, Craig Mundie of Microsoft, cyberspace guru

Howard Rheingold and Kim Polese of Marimba [Inc.], a software firm. It was four years

after Malone had touted the 500-channel future, but his focus this time was on a

50-channel present that could keep TCI paying its bills. He said cable's long era of

ever-increasing debt without showing profits was over.

"The story gets a little old," he said.

"We've been playing that game in this industry for 30 years." Malone described a

new, fiscally conservative TCI, split into programming, international, core cable and

telephone companies to clarify its debt structure. "The curse of the cable industry

is that every year, debt goes up, and all of the money gets reinvested," he said.

"That's a paradigm that has to change. The industry has to generate earnings at some

point if we want to continue to be able to raise capital."

Earnings? Did he say earnings? Some of the attendees

couldn't believe their ears. It was as if Fidel Castro had abandoned communism in Cuba --

a country that, it turned out, had a gross domestic product in 1995 roughly equal to TCI's

debt. Yet, there it was. The chess machine had a new view of the board, and even a clever

story to illustrate the shift.

"It was this way for the pharaohs in Egypt, you know.

The pharaohs were able to build those pyramids because people were willing to set aside

some of the grain and not eat it all. The pharaohs understood the idea that you don't take

all of the grain and feed it to the workers or replant it as seed. You have to hold some

back for new investment on which there is high return. In their case, it was immortality.

All that Ted and I ask for is a rising stock price."

When Turner spoke, he once again mentioned Adolf Hitler and

Rupert Murdoch in the same sentence and opined that Murdoch "doesn't have a friend in

the world" and "doesn't treat anybody well, not even in his own company."

Turner said he was mystified by the historic lows of cable stocks and thought they would

bounce back from the perception that small-dish satellite TV was a cable killer.

"We've felt the worst of it, kind of like France did during the opening months of

World War I," Turner said. "And then the trench warfare begins."

Malone later added an ominous warning that programmers

would have to check price hikes or suffer the consequences. "We want all programmers

to consider what they would do without 18 million subscribers," Malone said,

referring to TCI's reach through its own cable systems and partnerships. "That should

center their thinking."

Six weeks later, singers Don Henley, John Mellencamp, Jewel

and Tony Rich trooped into the atrium at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. They

took their seats at a long table on a riser, facing a cadre of the press, curious fans and

handlers for the VH1 cable network. "Things have changed a little bit in the past

couple of hours," Henley said into a microphone, sounding as if he were just back

from the front to announce a long-awaited treaty.

In the context of home-entertainment battles, that's

exactly what he was doing. On Jan. 1, 1997, VH1 was pulled from 2 million TCI homes. It

sister network, MTV [MTV: Music Television], was off in another 700,000 homes. TCI dropped

networks all across the country that day, replacing them with ones that made more money to

bolster the company's finances. They reaped a New Year's whirlwind.

"Help, we're trapped by the corporate fascists from

the planet TCI," wrote a viewer in Lexington, Ky., griping about the loss of Bravo,

WGN, VH1 and Comedy Central. There were thousands more angry brushfires across the cabled

plain, heating up phone lines, newspaper columns and TV broadcasts.

Vitriol poured off Internet sites like "TCI = Totally

Cheap and Indifferent" and "Iowa Held Hostage: We Want Our MTV." It boiled

down the angry difference between network television and a networked computer. With a

one-way TV tube, viewers silently fumed or griped on the phone. The Internet was a

bulletin board for cyberbile. "These SOBs have decided to remove MTV from their

lineup in Altamonte Springs," wrote a resident of that Florida town. "Excuse me?

MTV? Isn't that one of the channels that MADE CABLE TV IN THE FIRST PLACE?"

In the broadcast-, cable- and satellite-TV industries,

viewers were known as "eyeballs" for rating points, advertising dollars and

subscription fees. But the eyeballs were getting angry.

In the Colorado mountain town of Salida, TCI took off

C-SPAN, The Weather Channel and one of two PBS stations in order to make room for FNC,

MSNBC and Cartoon Network. So furious were the townsfolk that a Rotary Club member led a

petition drive that drew 1,700 signatures. Ed Quillen, a resident of the town and

columnist for The Denver Post, lambasted Malone on the editorial page of the

newspaper. "We are not treated like paying customers; we are treated like livestock

to be delivered to a slaughterhouse," he wrote. "If they really want to show me

what I'm looking for, show me chairman John Malone in rags holding a tin cup and a 'Will

work for food' sign, standing outside the headquarters, which the sheriff has padlocked in

preparation for the auction."

TCI's chief spokesman, Robert Thomson, wrote back to the

newspaper, explained some of the network shifts and asked, "Do you really think

financial ruin for John Malone and [TCI employees] is the answer?"

Another reader weighed in: "Supply-and-demand laws

will eventually lower prices as all of the unhappy people cancel, and then you all can

sign up again for cheap cable and watch all the garbage you want. Better yet, cancel your

subscription and get off the couch."

Malone had inadvertently triggered an economics debate. He

was wielding the cable pipe like a truncheon, pushing aside lesser-viewed networks for

ones that would pay upfront subscriber fees. Murdoch had paid to get FNC on, and others

were going to do it, too. Payment for access goes on in many walks of life. Cereal makers

pay grocers for eye-level shelf space. Computer manufacturers pay resellers to promote

their hardware. Donors give money to politicians. The practice goes by many names --

marketing funds, pay to play. The cable gang called it "key money."

Cynics called it a bribe.

During a panel discussion at a trade show in New Orleans,

ABC economics reporter Robert Krulwich confronted Discovery Networks [U.S.] president

Johnathan Rodgers about Animal Planet's fortuitous arrival into millions of cable homes in

1997.

"How did you get John Malone to give you such a

wonderful ride?" Krulwich asked.

"The game is distribution," Rodgers said.

"You bribed him," Krulwich said.

"No, we didn't bribe him," Rodgers said. "We

offered him quality programming."

"And then," Krulwich said, cackling, "you

laid a little cash in his hand."

Since TCI owned 49 percent of Discovery Networks, the

$5-per-subscriber key money paid by Animal Planet was to some degree an internal transfer.

The key money from independent programmers like Murdoch was gravy.

The losers, as [Viacom Inc. chairman] Sumner Redstone found

out, were Viacom channels like MTV and VH1 that were bumped off to make room. Redstone had

not endeared himself to Malone when he filed the antitrust lawsuit against TCI in 1993 --

the one that accused Malone of "bully-boy tactics and strong-arming of

competitors." The one that got the Justice Department poking around in the

relationship between General Instrument [Corp.] and cable.

Malone and Redstone appeared to bury the hatchet, or at

least leave it on the table between them, when TCI bought Viacom's cable systems in 1995

for $2.3 billion in cities including Seattle, San Francisco and Nashville [Tenn.]. As part

of the deal, the lawsuit was conveniently withdrawn. That Malone would put money in

Redstone's pocket at all surprised some people. Malone was not among them. "I'm a

businessman," he said.

Having shed its cable distribution, Viacom was one of the

largest programmers not affiliated with either a broadcast network or a cable company. Its

leverage was its brand names with MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon. Redstone thought he had

Malone's word to keep Viacom programming flowing through TCI's cable pipes. But with VH1

and MTV banished from a combined 2.7 million TCI homes in early 1997, that was clearly not

the case. "I had an absolute, positive commitment from him," Redstone told two

Viacom executives during a lunch meeting at the company's Manhattan headquarters. "He

promised it would not happen, but it did happen. I do not believe John Malone would cross

Viacom. I just don't believe it."

VH1 began a national campaign against TCI, recruiting radio

stations and rock stars. Full-page newspaper ads urged fans to flood TCI with phone calls.

Redstone himself put in a call to Malone. On the morning of the VH1 press conference in

Denver, EchoStar [Communications Corp.] employees set up a booth outside of the event and

pressed yellow Dish Network flyers into the hands of everyone who walked by. Inside, Don

Henley and his cohorts prepared to bury TCI as a shameless example of corporate control of

the media. This even though Viacom -- the rock stars' benefactor -- was no less corporate

than TCI and exceeded the cable company in revenues by several billion dollars. Sensing a

public-relations meltdown in the making, TCI backed down before the press conference and

agreed to put VH1 and MTV back where they were taken off.

"Clearly, the voice of the people matters,"

Henley told the crowd, mission accomplished. "It matters to VH1. It matters to MTV.

It matters to TCI." His reverie was interrupted by the trill of a cell phone.

"And it matters to whoever that is calling on the telephone. I think this is a

testament to the power of music, to the power of democracy," Henley continued,

searching for a third power, which was, "the power of consumers."

One of the consumers was Mellencamp, looking in dire need

of a shave and a cigarette. He said he was a TCI customer in Indiana, and "VH1 was

taken off in Bloomington." A VH1 flack stepped up to a microphone to discuss VH1's

ratings, its upset viewers and TCI's callous replacement of the music-video channel with

networks like Animal Planet. Mellencamp brought her comments, and the press conference, to

an end. "At this point, it doesn't matter, because the problem's solved," he

said. "Whatever they were replacing it with, who gives a s___?"

But that was the point: A lot of people did. They were

either loyal to networks already on the air, or eager to get something on that wasn't,

like Sci Fi Channel. Angry eyeballs from Alabama to Washington state objected to a slew of

network switches, sometimes using the language of junkies. "TCI is like a powerful

drug dealer," wrote one viewer to an Internet site. "They've got what you want,

and they know that you will pay for it. Let's face it: TV is a drug, a necessity for

most."

It was video crack, smoked through the eyeballs, with a

gangland struggle to control distribution and prices. It was satellite versus cable, and

cable versus programmers who raised rates. Yet Malone's leverage against programmers and

his threats to pull them off the air had the ring of a supermarket railing against

wholesale prices for cereal, even when it got the biggest discounts and owned some of the

major brands. TCI's Liberty Media held stakes in many popular networks and was worth

billions of dollars, with Malone as its chairman and a major shareholder.

Liberty's day-to-day chief from 1991 through 1997 was Peter

Barton, who ruled with mercenary humor. He once chided a reporter who had written a

profile of him, "You didn't go for the jugular." Liberty was TCI's biggest

supplier of programming, but it also sold to other cable and satellite companies.

"We're a little bit like the French," Barton said. "We're willing to sell

arms to all people in the war." Liberty owned two-thirds of MacNeil/Lehrer

Productions, which produced the famed nightly [The] NewsHour [with Jim

Lehrer] on PBS. "A welcome infusion of capital into NewsHour," PBS

president Ervin Duggan called it. When the Republican-led Congress proposed cutting

government support and privatizing PBS -- a proposal later abandoned -- Barton made

overtures to Duggan about Liberty buying PBS outright.

Duggan declined the help and alluded to a cautionary fable:

"When the fox said to the gingerbread boy, 'I'll help you get across the river,' what

did the fox really want?"

Peter Barton was the fox. He worked in a building separate

from TCI's headquarters, although it was still among the corporate mirror boxes of the

Denver Tech Center. Married with three children, Barton remained a rambunctious kid

himself well into his 40s. At work, he dressed in mountain casual attire: slacks, a pastel

blue work shirt and a sleeveless black fleece vest. His wiry black hair was askance. His

office looked like a tree house. There were bottles of Blenheim spicy ginger ale, a

present from magician Penn Gillette; boxes of ibuprofen stacked against a wall, a gag gift

meant to ease Barton's joint pain from downhill skiing; and a yellow banana costume from

the Allen & Co. Sun Valley media-mogul conference, signifying Barton's role as second

banana to Malone.

On the cluttered desk was a framed picture of Barton with

Robert Redford and a book of little-known writings by Benjamin Franklin, titled Fart

Proudly. At hand was a small paintball gun, from which Barton occasionally shot red

and yellow pellets onto a sliding glass door that opened onto a deck. Sitting outside,

wearing dark sunglasses and staring off into the Rocky Mountain foothills, he took calls

from the likes of Barry Diller and [The Walt Disney Co. chairman] Michael Eisner.

Barton was a made-for-cable mogul. After graduating with an

economics degree from Columbia University in 1971, Barton knocked around the West and

skied competitively. He returned to the East Coast and landed a job as a top aide to Gov.

Hugh Carey of New York. He then attended Harvard Business School and, before graduating in

1982, sent letters to several-hundred CEOs seeking a job. Malone answered, and they hit it

off. Barton was one of the few TCI executives -- or anyone else, for that matter -- who

had been to Malone's home. Malone and Barton once took a week-long sailing trip from Maine

to Florida. Malone, so guarded and calculating, seemed to open up around Barton. They were

cable's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

As the programming battles blazed away in February 1997,

Barton was in the thick of it, using the phone as a tool of seduction and pressure. The

joke was that Barton's version of digital compression involved thumbscrews. When he hung

up the phone, he spun around in the chair and began his discourse to a reporter:

"Viewers equal eyeballs. Eyeballs equal revenues. Do

you know what Q ratings are? It's sentimental value, brand recognition. The Globetrotters

have a higher Q rating worldwide than the Denver Nuggets. Probably also true in Denver.

But when you start looking at Q ratings and say, 'Well, the brand recognition of a channel

like WGN isn't so high,' shame on them. Frankly, shame on me if one of my services ends up

being disposable. That's my f___ing problem, not TCI's. My job is to maintain my franchise

with consumers so that whenever surveys go out, they say, 'I gotta have that one.' The

untouchables are Fox Sports, CNN [Cable News Network], ESPN and MTV to a certain

enthusiastic group. You cull from the bottom of the herd and breed up."

So what's the point of key money?

"There was kind of an auction," Barton explained.

"But if you have a really lousy service, something that really sucks, and you want to

pay the cable operator a lot of money, you're not going to get on. Your most important

relationship is with your customer."

It was critical, Barton once said, to give the dog the dog

food it wants. "When John Malone or anybody else stands up and says, 'Programmers

aren't going to be able to raise their prices much anymore' and 'I'm also going to charge

key money to get access to the shelf,' there's nothing mysterious about that. He's just

looking at it from the distributor's point of view and saying, 'Gee, this shelf is so

valuable, I might as well charge rent.'"

Not everyone in the TCI organization was so purely

pragmatic. There was Roy Bliss Jr., the son of the Roy Bliss who built the cable system in

Worland, Wyo., in the 1950s. Roy Bliss Jr. worked at the Worland cable system as a kid,

burning his fingers changing blown amplifier tubes on the fly. He followed his father into

the cable business, worked with Gene Schneider in Wyoming and ended up heading a company

in Tulsa, Okla., named United Video Satellite Group [Inc.], or UVSG. It supplied

programming to owners of big satellite dishes, created an on-screen programming guide and

distributed the WGN superstation to markets outside WGN's home base of Chicago.

TCI threatened to pull WGN out of 5 million homes in early

1997. This seemed counterproductive, since TCI owned 40 percent of UVSG's stock and

controlled 85 percent of its voting power. TCI's technology chief, Larry Romrell, sat on

the board. Yet, with key money for new channels being offered, TCI's cable division would

do better unloading WGN and its steep copyright fees.

Roy Bliss Jr. went on the attack. "This is obviously a

decision made by corporate executives out of touch with local markets," Bliss said.

"Once TCI's corporate decision-makers hear from their local managers and viewers,

this decision will likely be reconsidered in many markets."

Although TCI was often a target of criticism and

investigation -- "the favorite subject of all proctological exams," Barton said

-- criticism from insiders made public was rare. It violated "omerta," the code

of keeping quiet and rebuffing outsiders. The cable industry was inbred. You never knew

who was listening or whom you might be working for -- or against -- down the road. Taking

on Malone publicly was professional suicide. But Bliss was fed up. He said later that he

already had one foot out the door. He expressed the feelings of any number of subscribers

angry at their cable company for taking them for granted.

"TCI is a big company, with lots of tentacles,"

Bliss said. "And nobody is quite as cavalier with its customers as TCI." One

week after sounding off, Bliss resigned, his departure a symbolic beheading for violating

omerta.

"He got sacked," Barton said with a shrug.

"If you're the kind of guy that if they hand you the ball, you turn around and run in

the opposite direction and put it in the other guy's goal, people aren't going to want you

around."

During the conversation in Barton's office, a CNBC

interview came on TV, showing a San Francisco-based cable executive named Leo J. Hindery

Jr. being interviewed. He had recently been named TCI's president by Malone. Barton

watched silently, impassive.

Butch and Sundance weren't going to be together much

longer. There was a new gun in town.

"The big story is Leo," Barton said finally.

"What's he going to do? How's he going to do it? Why's he doing it? You're going to

find that he's an intelligent life form with a good sense of humor. It will be good

news."

Across town, a TCI subscriber named Kenneth Gibson had

never heard of Hindery, Roy Bliss Jr. or Sr., Barton, Malone, [EchoStar chairman] Charlie

Ergen, key money or Q ratings. But he did know that WGN was off the air, meaning that he

would not be enjoying his springtime ritual of watching Chicago Cubs games.

"Without WGN this spring, I'm going to get mad,"

said Gibson, a former postman. He lived alone, spending $50 per month on cable, more than

for either his phone or utility bills. A bowling bag in the corner collected dust. He

flicked the remote control to channel 51, where WGN and the Chicago Cubs games used to be,

but it showed a different type of cub on Animal Planet. He looked out to his tiny patio

and wondered about buying a satellite-TV dish. "Do you think the cable industry has

gotten a little bit too big for its britches?" he asked. "Once they get these

franchises, is it a license to steal?"

"The only way you can run a company like ours and do

well is to be tough," Malone said in January 1997. "You can't be a social

experiment. The message is: I don't give a s___. Toughness is back."

Around this time, Malone and Murdoch met in Denver to

discuss their mutual business interests around the world. Also in the meeting were Barton

and Chase Carey, chief operating officer of News Corp. Topics included satellite TV in

Latin America, Pat Robertson's [The] Family Channel -- which Liberty part-owned and

Murdoch had his eye on -- and Fox Sports, the multibillion-dollar partnership between

Liberty and Fox that was challenging Disney's ESPN.

Murdoch mentioned that he was going to announce a

partnership with Ergen to launch a satellite-TV service in the United States. Murdoch and

Malone had been unable to strike their own deal because of the tangled PrimeStar

ownership.

Murdoch's heads-up to Malone was part of the courtesy of

cutthroat: telling your partner about the size and shape of the blade headed his way.

Murdoch's alliance with Ergen was coming at the worst possible time. Malone and the cable

gang were clawing out of a deep pit, while Murdoch was swinging a sword at their fingers.

"Rupert told us he was going to do the deal with

Charlie," Barton recalled. "I remember looking at him and telling him he was

nuts. John said, 'Let's move on.' But John was quite pissed about this. It colored the

meeting."