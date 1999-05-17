BMG, Showtime Join to Tout Events

In an effort to reach subscribers in urban markets, BMG

Entertainment and Showtime Networks Inc. will team up to market both the music label's

musical acts and Showtime's pay TV and pay-per-view boxing events.

As part of the consumer-driven promotion, BMG will offer a

sweepstakes giving consumers and music-store retailers the opportunity to win tickets to a

Showtime Championship Boxing event or a Showtime Event Television PPV-boxing show,

Showtime sports and event programming vice president Jock

McLean said.

The first boxing event to be featured in the promotion is

SET's June 26 Johnny Tapia-Paulie Ayala World Boxing Association bantamweight-championship

event. An in-store promotional campaign for the fight will begin in early June as part of

"Black Music Month."

BMG and Showtime will work together on quarterly promotions

at music-retail stores nationwide, which will give consumers the opportunity to attend

upcoming boxing events, as well as to win music- and boxing-related prizes.

The joint initiative encompasses BMG's music-retail

community and cable operators around the country.

McLean said the promotion -- to be featured in more than

400 music stores around the country -- will try to introduce PPV to more minority

audiences, particularly African- Americans.

While African-American viewers represent 10 percent of U.S.

TV households, they account for 20 percent of multipay TV households. However, they only

make up 13 percent of PPV-movie and event buyers, according to Showtime.

"Urban-music fans and boxing fans will enjoy this

promotion because it ties two powerful entertainment elements together," McClean

said. "Unique marketing initiatives like this highlight Showtime's boxing programming

to old and new consumers nationally and expose our boxing talent to the music

industry."

The announcement comes on the heels of the network's

quarterly PPV-event industry summary, which showed that the category is well ahead of last

year's numbers.

According to Showtime, first-quarter PPV revenue is

estimated to have hit a record $207 million industrywide, providing an early indication

that 1999 could be the highest-grossing year to date.

The first-quarter figure represented a 171 percent increase

over the same period in 1998 and a 225 percent increase over the first quarter of 1997.

The first quarter saw a dramatic increase in the number of

PPV events, with 34 distributed, compared with 18 for the same period in 1998 and 19 in

1997.

Boxing and wrestling continue to represent the lion's share

of PPV-event revenue, with approximately 57 percent ($117.6 million) and 41 percent ($84.3

million), respectively."We are thrilled with the success we've seen this quarter, and

we are working to continue this trend," SET PPV executive vice president and general

manager Mark Greenberg said in a prepared statement.

"SET feels that these results prove the viability of

the pay-per-view event category, and we will be working to develop new events and shows

designed to broaden the marketplace," he added.