Blockbuster Tries Revenue-Sharing to Boost Market Share

In an effort to spur flat revenue growth, Blockbuster

Entertainment Group CEO John Antioco plans to build the home-video retailer's market share

from its current 23 percent to 40 percent, using revenue-sharing as a cornerstone of the

strategy.

"We think that there is a lot of untapped potential in

the video market, considering the [previous] management's 'consumer-dissatisfaction

model,'" Antioco said, referring to Blockbuster's previous focus on product sales,

rather than on depth of rental product.

By satisfying consumer demand for popular titles at lower

rental fees than competitors offer, Antioco said, he can boost the company's market share

by three points per year well into the next millennium.

Antioco, speaking exclusively to Video Business, sister

publication to Multichannel News, said 25 percent of the chain's first-quarter

rental revenue was realized on revenue-sharing product. He expects that figure to grow to

80 percent by the end of the year.

He added that rental revenue jumped 9.3 percent during the

first quarter, compared with a decline of 4.5 percent during the same period last year.

While Antioco wouldn't discuss the details of his company's

direct revenue-sharing deals with studios or with distributor Rentrak Corp., he did

confirm an analyst's assessment of how revenues are split.

Jill Krutick, analyst with New York-based Solomon Smith

Barney, said in a report April 7 that Blockbuster's revenue-sharing agreements with

studios provide for a 40-60 split, with Blockbuster keeping 60 percent of rental revenues.

In comparison, retailers that buy titles from

revenue-sharing Rentrak generally keep 50 percent of rental revenues.

Antioco also signaled an end to Blockbuster's hiatus on

new-store openings, saying that he plans to open approximately 200 new stores within the

United States by year's end.

He outlined a number of additional ways to achieve his 40

percent market-share goal, including everything from reward programs designed to regain

lost customers to guaranteeing availability of certain titles to aggressive pricing and

advertising campaigns.

One way to woo back lost customers -- who, he estimated,

spend $1 billion annually with competitors -- is a "Blockbuster Rewards"

campaign, Antioco said. Under such a program, Blockbuster customers would pay $9.95

upfront for one rental per month. Such a program could bring back 5 million customers by

the end of 1999, Antioco said.

He added that Blockbuster will roll out a DVD (digital

versatile disc) software and hardware program in approximately 1,000 stores within 60 to

90 days.

As part of his first round of public meetings last week,

Antioco led analysts on a tour of Blockbuster's McKinney, Texas, distribution center --

now in full operation -- and he told them about the substantial savings that the company

is beginning to reap from the center.

Krutick reported that Blockbuster's cost to distribute

rental cassettes is 33 cents per unit, compared with $1.02 per unit through an outside

distributor.

Analysts have speculated that Antioco was hired to turn

Blockbuster's red ink to black in anticipation of a spinoff to reduce Viacom Inc.'s debt.

Antioco, while not confirming that speculation, said his

business model can stand alone.

"I'm open either way to Blockbuster remaining part of

Viacom or going it alone," Antioco said. "I would miss the support of Viacom,

the relationships and the synergy of being part of a worldwide company, but there is

something to be said for singularity of purpose in a stand-alone company."

Brett Sporich is a reporter for Video Business, sister

publication to Multichannel News.