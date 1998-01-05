Black Clouds Loom Over Brazils Auction Process

Sao Paulo, Brazil -- Bidders in Brazil's pay TV

auction are on tenterhooks waiting to see if they will be called to submit their proposals

this month, after a flood of injunctions in November threatened to derail the whole

process.

While some of those injunctions have already been

overruled, there are still others pending, leaving the industry uncertain as to how they

will affect the auction's future.

One of the unknowns is whether the dates for the submission

of bid proposals -- scheduled for Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 -- will go ahead as planned. That

is the intention of the Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicaoes (Anatel), the new government

agency overseeing the auction.

The main instigator in the legal battlefield is TV Cidade,

a consortium formed by some executives at newspaper Jornal do Brasil and TV

networks SBT and Bandeirantes. Together, they intend to bid on franchises in 194 cities.

While some of TV Cidade's suits have been thrown out of court, two are currently

before Brazil's Federal High Court.

They challenge the legality of the auction and the

jurisdiction of Anatel and the Communications Ministry. Since Brazil's cable law was

passed before Anatel existed, the question is which body -- Anatel or the ministry -- has

the right to rule on issues related to the auction.

'We think that there's a contradiction between

what the regulations say and what the tender invitations say,' said TV Cidade's

head, Marcos Amazonas.

Because of a backlog of cases in the High Court, it may not

hear TV Cidade's case until March. If the court decides in its favor, there is a

chance that bidders that will have won concessions by then will not be granted those

concessions. That might force the auctioning process to start all over again.

What is at stake is the business itself, said Alexandre

Annenberg, general director of one of Brazil's largest MSOs, TVA Network.

'We also challenged [some issues] ... But the rules

have been established, and our interest now is that new licenses are granted,'

Annenberg said.