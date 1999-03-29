Bill Slams DirecTV But Helps EchoStar

Washington -- DirecTV Inc. lost an important lobbying

skirmish with broadcasters last week, as two House committees unanimously approved bills

that would allow direct-broadcast satellite carriers to sell local-TV signals to home-dish

owners for the first time.

With cable-rate deregulation set to occur March 31, key

House lawmakers said they were eager to see the legislation become law as quickly as

possible, hoping that DBS carriers that provide local signals will check rising cable

rates.

"At its core, this legislation is about promoting

competition to cable," said Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of the House

Telecommunications Subcommittee.

Over the next few weeks, staff from the House Commerce and

Judiciary committees will be charged with reconciling the two versions so that lawmakers

can take a unified product to the House floor. Similar bills that cleared Senate

committees are also awaiting a vote by the full Senate.

Under the House Judiciary bill, thousands of DirecTV

customers who rely on out-of-town feeds of Fox, ABC, NBC and CBS could lose access to the

networks.

The bill (H.R. 1027) would require DirecTV to immediately

terminate distant-network service in markets served by at least two local signals

delivered via satellite. The provision takes effect one year from the date of enactment.

"This provision has to be omitted from the bill,"

a DirecTV source said. "This is a provision that disenfranchises these

distant-network-signal subscribers and basically makes the equipment that they have

purchased useless for the purpose of network programming."

The provision was a setback for DirecTV -- which has about

2.5 million distant-network customers, about one-half of its overall base -- because the

DBS company has no plans to use its current DBS spectrum and hardware to provide local

signals.

EchoStar Communications Corp. offers a local-signal package

to a narrow group of households in 13 markets, following current law.

EchoStar's stock price hit record highs last week

following reports of the bills, closing at $67.13 per share last Thursday.

Although DirecTV officials have been quietly admitting

behind the scenes that they will revisit plans for local-signal delivery once favorable

legislation is passed, analysts believe that it would take some time for the company to

introduce such a service.

The National Association of Broadcasters, strongly backed

by The Walt Disney Co., insisted on the sunset provision partly in anger over the costly

court fight to stop DirecTV from illegally selling distant-network signals to dish

customers who should be getting the signals with off-air antennas.

However, Preston Padden, Disney's top Washington

lobbyist, said he sold the provision to Judiciary members as a tool for jump-starting DBS

provision of local signals.

"I think that they felt that this is a much better way

to incentivize people to do local-into-local," Padden said.

Rep. Howard Berman (D-Calif.), who co-sponsored the

distant-signal-sunset provision, said he is willing to give it a second look, suggesting

that basing the cutoff on just two signals might be unfair.

"It sounds sort of arbitrary. It's something that

we need to look at over the next few weeks," Berman said.

Both bills force DBS carriers that elect to provide any

local signals in a market to provide all signals starting Jan. 1, 2002 -- a phase-in that

the cable industry reluctantly acceded to.

In a lobbying victory for EchoStar, the Commerce bill (H.R.

851) includes a provision that prohibits local TV stations from signing exclusive

retransmission-consent agreements with cable operators.

A cable-industry source said the provision was unnecessary

because Federal Communications Commission rules prohibit exclusive retransmission-consent

deals. But EchoStar chairman and CEO Charles Ergen told a Senate panel that he wanted the

provision just to be sure that there were no impediments to his local-into-local strategy.

The Commerce bill would also require satellite carriers to

obtain retransmission consent for TV signals sent to distant markets. That provision --

which takes effect seven months from enactment -- might force DBS carriers to pay

retransmission-consent fees on top of copyright royalties.

The Commerce bill also includes a provision added last week

by voice vote that would require the National Telecommunications and Information

Administration to prepare a report studying "the technological capability,

availability and affordability of a broadcast-only basic tier of cable service."

Tauzin said many cable consumers are unaware that cable

operators sell basic tiers. He suggested that legislation might be necessary to force

cable operators to alert subscribers to the availability of a "skinny tier,"

which they could then combine with a DBS service if that is more attractive than the

package of satellite signals offered by cable.

Rep. Michael Oxley (R-Ohio) sounded a note of caution,

however, saying that many small cable operators offer only one tier of service, and they

may not have the financial strength to offer two.

"I think that the next step could potentially be

mandating a one-size-fits-all, price-regulated, broadcast-only basic tier, and I think

that there are some shortfalls to that," Oxley said.

Monica Hogan contributed to this story.