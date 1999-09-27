BETs Johnson Eyes UPN Stake

Looking to further expand his telecommunications reach, BET

Holdings Inc. CEO Robert Johnson last week expressed an interest in buying a piece of

United Paramount Network.

Johnson said he would be interested in purchasing a stake

in UPN if the merged Viacom Inc./CBS Corp. entity is forced to sell all or part of the

broadcast network due to Federal Communications Commission ownership regulations.

Currently, the combined entity would surpass the FCC's

35 percent cap on broadcast-population reach -- the new Viacom would have 41 percent of

the market.

But Viacom said it would do what was necessary to comply

with federal regulations, including selling off stations to minority companies. Viacom and

CBS executives have recently lobbied the FCC to increase the ownership cap or to waive the

restriction in this case.

While Johnson admitted that he hadn't approached UPN

co-owners Viacom and Chris-Craft Industries Inc. about a potential deal, he said the FCC

-- which is seeking to encourage minority telecommunications ownership -- would look

"favorably" at a BET/UPN combination.

"I think the guys over at UPN have to decide what they

want to do with the network," Johnson said. "If they decide that they want to

look at a minority ownership opportunity, then they should looking at us."

A UPN/BET union would work well in providing programming to

niche urban audiences. With shows that target African-American and urban audiences, such

as Moesha, Malcom & Eddie and Grown Ups, UPN could benefit

financially by offering reruns on BET, which is available in more than 58 million cable

households.

"UPN has broadcasting economics, but it is generating

niche revenue," Johnson said. "They can amortize the cost against another

distribution pipeline like BET."

A potential UPN deal is the latest network and programming

move from Johnson, who has also proposed a new basic entertainment and public-affairs

channel targeted toward African-American audiences.

"We've always had an interest in as many

distribution channels as possible," he said.