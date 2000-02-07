Beta Rates Nets by Perceived Value

Beta Research Corp. last week released its first survey

ranking the value and importance of cable networks among operators.

Matched against last fall's subscriber report, Beta

found that Cable News Network, Discovery Channel, ESPN, Lifetime Television and The

Weather Channel ranked highest among both constituencies.

In the major networks category (50 million-plus

subscribers), the new Beta "Viewing/Evaluation of Basic Cable Networks Study,"

also conducted last fall, put ESPN and Discovery in the two top slots. A total of 57

percent and 55 percent, respectively, of cable-operator respondents described those

networks as "very important to [their] cable system."

CNN, TWC and Lifetime rounded out the top five, with 50

percent, 49 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

In "average [monetary] perceived value among

affiliates," Beta found Discovery leading the way at 74 cents, meaning that operators

felt the network was worth 74 cents per month, per subscriber to their system.

Discovery was followed by ESPN (72 cents); Lifetime (67

cents); Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite and Cartoon Network (tied at 66 cents); and A&E

Network (63 cents).

The report -- which measured 27 fully distributed and 16

midsized networks -- came from a telephone survey of 153 operators, conducted from

September through November. Beta said 59 percent of those systems had 25,000 or more

subscribers.

Discovery Networks U.S. executive vice president of

affiliate sales and marketing Bill Goodwyn said this latest study "confirms that our

programming and local marketing initiatives are important to the overall local

operators' business."

Similarly, ESPN research vice president Artie Bulgrin

called the findings "very positive" for ESPN and ESPN2. "We're very

pleased with the results," which show ESPN "ranking even higher among

operators" than among subscribers, he added.

But MTV Networks executive vice president Betsy Frank said

MTVN didn't subscribe to this study because it is "really much more subjective

[focusing on] the cable operators' perception of a network and the perceived

valuation," rather than on interests and plans for the future.

Beta cable-division president Andy Klein said this

measurement of networks' value among operators will be done annually.

On the whole, Beta reported, "The perceived value of

the average major network did not differ significantly between cable operators [55 cents]

and subscribers [56 cents] surveyed." But the value of the average midsized network

was higher among operators (46 cents) than among subscribers (33 cents).

Among midsized networks (15 million-plus subscribers), Beta

said, Disney Channel led with 50 percent of operators calling it "very

important," versus 42 percent for Country Music Television, trailed by WGN (30

percent) and TV Land and Animal Planet (24 percent each).

Affiliates thought Disney Channel was worth 77 cents,

followed by Food Network (63 cents), WGN (53 cents), MSNBC (52 cents) and CMT (49 cents).