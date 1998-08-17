BET Will Make Original Films

Black Entertainment Television has joined the growing list

of basic-cable networks producing made-for-TV movies, striking a deal last week to create

10 such films based on African-American romance novels from publishing house Arabesque.

BET has reached an agreement for producer-director Roy

Campanella II, of Directors Circle Filmworks, to produce the low-budget movies based on

books from Arabesque, which was recently purchased by the network's parent company,

BET Holdings Inc.

The strategy is to create content for both BET and BET

Movies/Starz!3, as well as to provide more original programming that advertisers and cable

operators will pay more for, according to Robert Johnson, chairman and CEO of BET

Holdings.

"Our revenue growth will depend more and more on ad

revenue," he said. "We want to send a signal out to the ad community, and to

cable operators, that we want to put on better programming ... We will be looking for

reasonable rate increases from operators and advertisers."

This year, a bevy of cable networks have unveiled plans to

do made-for-TV movies, including TBS Superstation, FX, VH1, Fox Family Channel and A&E

Network.

Each of BET's original movies will be made for an

average of $1.5 million or less, according to Johnson, and they will present black-themed

dramas, comedies, suspense thrillers and romances.

"We expect black women to flock to these roles,"

he said. "Black women can't get cast as leading women in romances."

The first of the feature-length, made-for-TV movies will

air on BET Movies/Starz!3 in March or April. Then, they will be cut into 30-minute

segments to air as a series on BET next fall, Johnson said.

Aside from the expansion into original movies, BET will

launch four new original series in September: a primetime nightly concert series called BET

SoundStage; Heart & Soul, a health-fitness show based on BET's

magazine of the same name; Buy the Book, a literary talk show; and Madd Sports,

featuring one-on-one interviews with sports figures.

The plan is for the made-for-TV movies, as well as the new

series, to develop synergies with other BET units. For example, Buy the Book will

promote Arabesque titles, and BET's stable of magazines will report on the making of

BET's movies, Johnson said.