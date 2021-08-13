BET To Launch ‘The Tyler Perry Show’ After-Show Special Following 'Sistas' Finale
Aug. 18 special first of several to offer exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Tyler Perry-produced shows
BET will jump into the after-show arena this month with The Tyler Perry Show, which will offer behind-the-scenes looks at the prolific producer’s hit shows, the network said Friday.
The first special will debut Aug. 18 and will take place after the midseason finale of BET drama series Tyler Perry’s Sistas, said the network. Perry will host the two-hour Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition, where he will spotlight the series in front of a live audience, according to the network.
BET said additional episodes of The Tyler Perry Show, will be announced at a later date.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
