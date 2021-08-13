BET To Launch ‘The Tyler Perry Show’ After-Show Special Following 'Sistas' Finale

BET will jump into the after-show arena this month with The Tyler Perry Show, which will offer behind-the-scenes looks at the prolific producer’s hit shows, the network said Friday.

The first special will debut Aug. 18 and will take place after the midseason finale of BET drama series Tyler Perry’s Sistas, said the network. Perry will host the two-hour Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition, where he will spotlight the series in front of a live audience, according to the network.

BET said additional episodes of The Tyler Perry Show, will be announced at a later date.