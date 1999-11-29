BET Put Down in The Boondocks

Black Entertainment Television has received

less-than-flattering publicity in recent weeks, courtesy of a syndicated Sunday comic

strip called The Boondocks. And the strips have added fuel other to media

accusations that the network is more concerned with the bottom line than with serving

African-American audiences and business partners.

In the Oct. 24 strip, Boondocks character Huey complains

that BET shows too many infomercials and televangelists on Sundays. Two weeks later, Huey

was at it again, saying BET "shot holes" in his economic philosophy of black

nationalism.

The comic strips were published on the heels of an Oct. 25 Newsweek

article titled "Bad Vibes at Cable's BET," which called attention to

demands for BET to pay better wages to comedians who perform on the network's Comic

View show.

Boondocks cartoonist Aaron McGruder said the BET storyline

in his comic strips came "from BET" and not the Newsweek article, which

said he had not read by mid-November. McGruder draws his comic strips a month in advance

of publication, so he could not have gotten the idea from the article, he added.

McGruder, whose comic strip began in national syndication

earlier this year, said he knows several people who work for BET. Some of them were happy

with the comic strip because they're frustrated with the way the company is run, he

said.

"The vast majority of people working there are doing

the best they can with absolutely no resources and very little money," McGruder said.

Michael Lewellen, vice president of corporate

communications for BET, declined to comment directly on McGruder's comic strips or to

address his statements to Multichannel News. McGruder's complaints were also

aired in last Monday's Washington Post Style section.

"I don't see the value in us exchanging barbs, as

a multibillion dollar corporation, with a cartoonist," Lewellen said.

But Lewellen, who started with BET earlier this month,

defended the network.

"For a long time I've been a fan of BET, and now

I'm excited to be an employee," he said.

Lewellen called the Boondocks strips "amusing, but

clearly misinformed," and urged McGruder to take a broader look at BET's

programming, which includes public-affairs and teen-oriented programming, as well as

movies and talk shows. The network has also announced its largest investment in original

programming to date.

George Yelder, vice president of marketing and advertising

sales for Time Warner Cable's Indianapolis division, said he sees the comic strips

not as a negative, but as an honor for BET and the industry.

"The fact that BET is around and able to be shot at is

testimony to the strength of the brand," Yelder said. He added that while some

subscribers complain about the number of infomercials, the system also hears about the

good things that the network has done with shows like BET Tonight and Rap City.

At a recent promotional campaign tied to a local black

college football game, for example, BET's Rap City T-shirts were a hot property,

Yelder said.

While BET is doing a better job of supporting its

affiliates than it has in the past, Yelder said he'd like to see the network hold

more workshops on how to sell advertising and teach potential clients "that African

American culture is part of American culture."

Yelder doesn't begrudge BET's making a profit.

"If they're not doing well financially, they don't survive, and there's a void

again," he said.

One industry executive who asked not to be named said that

while plenty of networks run infomercials, they have a more severe impact on BET's

since it is currently the only cable network geared toward just African Americans.

"BET carries a lot on its back," the executive

said. "It's a little unfair to them. If there are 33 million African Americans,

there shouldn't be just one channel targeted to that group."

Freeing up channel space for new networks geared to the

audience should help.

"The basis of the American economy is

competition," the executive said, "and if cable provided competition to BET, BET

would get better and cable would get better."

McGruder said that he doesn't hold out any hopes that

BET Holdings Inc. chairman Robert Johnson will improve the network.

"Bob Johnson needs to sell BET," McGruder said.

"I don't see anything good happening to it while Bob Johnson's running

it."

With all his jibes at BET, McGruder has appeared on the

network more than once, most recently earlier this month as a guest on a show hosted by

Johnnie Cochran.

McGruder, who soon hopes to bring a video version of The

Boondocks to television, said he would not take the show to BET because he

doesn't trust the network to spend the money needed to give it high-production value.

"I know they wouldn't be willing to pay half a

million dollars for a half-hour episode," he said.

Lewellen said BET would entertain any idea for new

programming, including a TV show based on The Boondocks, if it has the potential to

appeal to BET's audience.

"If [McGruder] has made a conscious decision not to

bring his programming to us, that's his right," Lewellen said.

McGruder would not rule out signing a deal with a network

that is aimed at a wider audience. He would not comment on which networks he is in

discussions with.

In the meantime, McGruder said he plans to continue his BET

storyline in his comic strips, although he couldn't say when the next one might

appear.

"BET has the potential to positively impact black

America and all America in general," McGruder said. "To waste that on

infomercials and televangelists there's no excuse for that."

Lewellen said that criticisms such those levied by McGruder

go with the territory any time a company is a leader in a category or the sole company in

a category.

"BET created a genre in entertainment that didn't

exist before that, a genre dedicated to black audiences," Lewellen said.

Countered McGruder: "The worst thing about BET is it

is taking up space and preventing another black station from coming along and doing it

right.

"It's bad enough to be exploited by white people, but

it's worse when it's done by a black company," he said. "We should be

holding BET to a higher standard."