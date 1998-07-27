BET Movies Sets Original Film
By Staff
Englewood, Colo. -- BET Movies/Starz!3 has started work on
its first original production, Funny Valentine, which stars Alfre Woodard, Loretta
Devine and CCH Pounder.
The movie, the story of a childhood friendship between
cousins that deepens over the years, is being directed by Julie Dash, whose Daughters
of the Dust was the first nationally distributed feature-length film by an
African-American woman.
Principal photography has started in Wilmington, N.C., for Funny
Valentine, which is based a short story by J. California Cooper.
"When we launched BET Movies in February 1997, we
committed to cultivate the work of filmmakers of color," said Nina Henderson, vice
president of BET Movies/Starz!3, in a prepared statement. "This is an exciting
opportunity to offer fully developed characterizations of African-American women and to
further the rich heritage of African-American cinema."
A premiere airdate for the film will be announced shortly.
