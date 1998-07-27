BET Movies Sets Original Film

Englewood, Colo. -- BET Movies/Starz!3 has started work on

its first original production, Funny Valentine, which stars Alfre Woodard, Loretta

Devine and CCH Pounder.

The movie, the story of a childhood friendship between

cousins that deepens over the years, is being directed by Julie Dash, whose Daughters

of the Dust was the first nationally distributed feature-length film by an

African-American woman.

Principal photography has started in Wilmington, N.C., for Funny

Valentine, which is based a short story by J. California Cooper.

"When we launched BET Movies in February 1997, we

committed to cultivate the work of filmmakers of color," said Nina Henderson, vice

president of BET Movies/Starz!3, in a prepared statement. "This is an exciting

opportunity to offer fully developed characterizations of African-American women and to

further the rich heritage of African-American cinema."

A premiere airdate for the film will be announced shortly.