BET Action Touts Original Fare
In an effort to bring attention to its adult-oriented
original pay-per-view programming, BET Action Pay-Per-View has launched a two-month
sweepstakes campaign highlighting its fare.
The "Urban Explorer Sweepstakes" is designed to
promote the network's eight exclusive original series -- Step to the Mic, Exploring
the Fantasy, Naughty Games, Strip Comedy, The Peep Show, Uncut
& Uncensored, Nubian Goddess and Madame Tales --network
executives said.
The sweepstakes -- which began earlier this month and runs
through March 31 -- will award as its grand prize a new 2000 sport-utility vehicle, BET
Action vice president of programming, on-air promotions and original productions Candace
Jones-Sutton said. Other prizes include a Panasonic Consumer Electronics portable CD
player and BET Action T-shirts and mugs.
"We are very excited about this sweepstakes and the
opportunity to attract consumers to our programming," Jones-Sutton said.
"We've really made an effort to keep our shows fresh, current and cutting-edge,
making BET Action the home for urban adult entertainment. Our series are completely
original and unlike anything else in the pay-per-view market."
Consumers can win just by ordering any BET Action original
show through their local cable operator. Consumers can also mail postcards with their
contact information to a designated address or log on to www.actionppv.com and
complete the entry form on the Web site.
While BET's original programming features
adult-oriented fare -- The Peep Show,for example, is an adult music-video
and interview program hosted by adult-film star
Heather Hunter -- network executives insisted that the
service will continue to offer action-adventure movies and sports events.
Action is currently in front of about 10 million
subscribers.
