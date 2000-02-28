BET Action Touts Original Fare

In an effort to bring attention to its adult-oriented

original pay-per-view programming, BET Action Pay-Per-View has launched a two-month

sweepstakes campaign highlighting its fare.

The "Urban Explorer Sweepstakes" is designed to

promote the network's eight exclusive original series -- Step to the Mic, Exploring

the Fantasy, Naughty Games, Strip Comedy, The Peep Show, Uncut

& Uncensored, Nubian Goddess and Madame Tales --network

executives said.

The sweepstakes -- which began earlier this month and runs

through March 31 -- will award as its grand prize a new 2000 sport-utility vehicle, BET

Action vice president of programming, on-air promotions and original productions Candace

Jones-Sutton said. Other prizes include a Panasonic Consumer Electronics portable CD

player and BET Action T-shirts and mugs.

"We are very excited about this sweepstakes and the

opportunity to attract consumers to our programming," Jones-Sutton said.

"We've really made an effort to keep our shows fresh, current and cutting-edge,

making BET Action the home for urban adult entertainment. Our series are completely

original and unlike anything else in the pay-per-view market."

Consumers can win just by ordering any BET Action original

show through their local cable operator. Consumers can also mail postcards with their

contact information to a designated address or log on to www.actionppv.com and

complete the entry form on the Web site.

While BET's original programming features

adult-oriented fare -- The Peep Show,for example, is an adult music-video

and interview program hosted by adult-film star

Heather Hunter -- network executives insisted that the

service will continue to offer action-adventure movies and sports events.

Action is currently in front of about 10 million

subscribers.