BET Action to Offer Jackie Brown Promo
By Staff
Washington -- BET Action Pay-Per-View and Miramax Films
have teamed up to offer an exclusive, value-added promotion for Miramax's Jackie
Brown November PPV title.
Viewers ordering the movie, which generated $39.6 million
at the box office, will receive details at the end of the film on how to order a free Jackie
Brown T-shirt, the network said.
BET Action will provide operators with a 30-second on-air
promotional spot, as well as a 60-second radio spot, promoting the offer. The network will
also make available spots to run on Prevue Guide and Sneak Prevue.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.