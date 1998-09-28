BET Action to Offer Jackie Brown Promo

Washington -- BET Action Pay-Per-View and Miramax Films

have teamed up to offer an exclusive, value-added promotion for Miramax's Jackie

Brown November PPV title.

Viewers ordering the movie, which generated $39.6 million

at the box office, will receive details at the end of the film on how to order a free Jackie

Brown T-shirt, the network said.

BET Action will provide operators with a 30-second on-air

promotional spot, as well as a 60-second radio spot, promoting the offer. The network will

also make available spots to run on Prevue Guide and Sneak Prevue.