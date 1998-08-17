Besch Resigns USA Marketing Post
By Staff
New York -- Andrew Besch, USA Networks Inc.'s senior
vice president of marketing, became the latest member of Kay Koplovitz's old regime
to exit the company, all in the wake of Barry Diller taking over its ownership.
Besch, who announced his departure last week, couldn't
be reached for comment. A 19-year veteran of USA, Besch oversaw national marketing,
advertising and promotion for both USA Network and Sci-Fi Channel. He is slated to stay on
for an unspecified transition period. USA reportedly will replace Besch.
Besch is joining a parade of executives who have left USA
since Diller, USA Networks' chairman and CEO, acquired the company and brought in
Stephen Chao as president of programming and marketing. Chao's appointment earlier
this year basically superseded and put him in charge of both Besch and Rod Perth,
USA's president of entertainment.
Subsequently, Perth left the company, following USA founder
and chairman Koplovitz out the door. Sci-Fi vice president of programming Barry Schulman
has also left, among others.
Some of the few remaining members of Koplovitz's top
management team are Stephen Brenner, president of operations, and Doug Holloway, executive
vice president of distribution and affiliate relations.
Besch's wife, Ellen Kaye, also remains as an executive
in USA's enterprise department.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.