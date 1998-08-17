Besch Resigns USA Marketing Post

New York -- Andrew Besch, USA Networks Inc.'s senior

vice president of marketing, became the latest member of Kay Koplovitz's old regime

to exit the company, all in the wake of Barry Diller taking over its ownership.

Besch, who announced his departure last week, couldn't

be reached for comment. A 19-year veteran of USA, Besch oversaw national marketing,

advertising and promotion for both USA Network and Sci-Fi Channel. He is slated to stay on

for an unspecified transition period. USA reportedly will replace Besch.

Besch is joining a parade of executives who have left USA

since Diller, USA Networks' chairman and CEO, acquired the company and brought in

Stephen Chao as president of programming and marketing. Chao's appointment earlier

this year basically superseded and put him in charge of both Besch and Rod Perth,

USA's president of entertainment.

Subsequently, Perth left the company, following USA founder

and chairman Koplovitz out the door. Sci-Fi vice president of programming Barry Schulman

has also left, among others.

Some of the few remaining members of Koplovitz's top

management team are Stephen Brenner, president of operations, and Doug Holloway, executive

vice president of distribution and affiliate relations.

Besch's wife, Ellen Kaye, also remains as an executive

in USA's enterprise department.