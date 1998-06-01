Belo Signs TCI, Marcus for Texas News Net

A.H. Belo Corp. announced plans last Thursday to launch

Texas Cable News (TXCN) in January, and Tele-Communications Inc. was the first MSO to sign

up.

The statewide, 24-hour channel is expected to service 1

million cable customers.

TCI signed an exclusive-carriage contract to distribute

TXCN throughout its Dallas system, which serves approximately 440,000 households. Marcus

Cable Co. L.P. also agreed to carry the channel in its 190,000 homes in the Fort Worth

market.

Belo will not sell the service to local wireless cable

operators or other competitors to cable in markets where the MSOs have already signed with

TXCN.

Donald F. Cass Jr., newly appointed vice president and

general manager of TXCN, said the company would set up technical facilities to allow TXCN

to deliver zone feeds to individual markets in the state.

Belo said it will invest $15 million to convert a downtown

Dallas warehouse to house the TXCN studios and offices.

TXCN will have its own news-gathering staff, and it will

also use other company resources, such as its three network-affiliated television stations

in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Belo has diversified media holdings,

including television-broadcasting, newspaper-publishing and electronic-media assets.

TXCN is the fourth cable-news venture for Belo, which

already delivers NorthWest Cable News in a three-state region in the Pacific Northwest;

NewsWatch/Channel 15, a cable-news joint venture with Cox Communications Inc. in New

Orleans; and LNC (Local News on Cable) in Norfolk, Va.

Cass would not disclose the business terms between TXCN and

the MSOs.

TCI is expected to make TXCN available on its

expanded-basic package.

"We feel very strongly that our greatest asset is our

position as a local business," said Matt Fleury, a spokesman for TCI's central

division. "This is an excellent example of our ability to offer programming to keep

our local customers happy."

Lou Borrelli, Marcus' executive vice president and

chief operating officer, called Belo "an excellent news organization." He added

that if the company's other local-news media are any indication -- the company runs

the Dallas Morning News newspaper and local ABC affiliate WFAA -- then TXCN will be

"a terrific product."