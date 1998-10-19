BellSouth Rolls Out MMDS in Orlando

BellSouth Corp. launched its digital-wireless-television

service in its third market last week, going head-to-head against Time Warner Cable in

Orlando, Fla.

BellSouth will offer customers in Orlando more than 160

channels under the "BellSouth presents Americast" brand. BellSouth also offers

wireless cable TV in Atlanta and New Orleans.

John Hartman, vice president of BellSouth Entertainment,

said the Orlando launch is one of four markets in south Florida where the Atlanta-based

telco plans to provide wireless video service -- Jacksonville, Daytona Beach and Miami are

expected to be added in 1999.

BellSouth is initially offering the service in Orlando at

$36.99 per month -- about $1 more than Time Warner's basic-cable offering. BellSouth

customers get 40 channels of digital audio, 34 channels of pay-per-view and specialty

channels like Disney Channel included in the basic service.

BellSouth is also guaranteeing its rates for two years,

Hartman said.

The Time Warner service -- which has about 570,000

subscribers in the nine-county Orlando area -- currently offers 122 channels, including 41

channels of digital audio and a 24-hour local-news channel.

Given BellSouth's expanded package of services and its

reputation for customer service, Hartman believes that the telephone company will be more

than competitive in the Orlando market.

"Our research shows us that in that market, customers

believe that BellSouth delivers higher performance than any of the entrenched operators,

and that they would prefer to receive service from us," Hartman said.

Time Warner, on the other hand, didn't appear overly

concerned about BellSouth's entrance into the marketplace.

"Competition is not new to Time Warner in this

area," said Diane Pickett, a spokeswoman for the operator. "We have the best

technology with our fiber optic network, more programming choices and high-speed [data],

and our reception is not affected by trees and weather."

Pickett was referring to the line-of-sight characteristics

of wireless cable, which require that there be no obstacles between the customers'

antennae and the transmission tower.

BellSouth said it will pass between 500,000 and 600,000

homes in the Orlando area, and 75 percent to 80 percent of them are within the line of

sight of the service.