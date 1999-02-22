BellSouth, 3Com Deal May Usher In ADSL.Lite Era

BellSouth Corp. last week became the first carrier to lock

in plans for the new consumer-oriented "ADSL.Lite" platform, saying that it will

work with 3Com Corp. to make modems widely available by sometime in the third quarter.

The regional Bell operating company reported that it has

equipped central offices serving 2 million lines in seven markets with a proprietary

version of asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line technology, and it will expand to a base

of 5 million lines in 30 markets by year's end.

The new version of the service is based on the

"G.Lite" standard, which is currently undergoing final approval within the

International Telecommunications Union. BellSouth will introduce it via software upgrades

of existing equipment in all service areas following the final vote on the standard, which

is now slated for August, officials said.

G.Lite specs call for delivery of service downstream at up

to 1.5 megabits per second and upstream at 512 kilobits per second. The difference between

G.Lite and current ADSL systems is that the former do not require installers to extend

dedicated phone wires in the home from splitters interfacing with external drop lines.

"We structured our service from the beginning with

G.Lite in mind so that we wouldn't have to make major adjustments when the technology

became available," said Andrew Dietz, director of product marketing at BellSouth.Net,

the carrier's Internet-service-provider affiliate.

The ISP's consumer service is priced at $59.95 per

month, or $49.95 when bundled with a package of phone-service features from BellSouth

Telecommunications. It operates at the G.Lite downstream rate, but it will have to be

adjusted in the upstream from the current 256-kbps rate to 512 kbps, Dietz added.

3Com will begin selling modems linked to the current

platform in close cooperation with BellSouth.Net this spring, said Dave DeVries, spokesman

for the Chicago-based manufacturer. These units will be upgradable to G.Lite via software

downloads, he added.

Details of the marketing arrangements have yet to be

completed, but the parties anticipate that major retail chains will stock the modems in

packages that come with installation software, possibly including the initial service

costs in the package price.

The modems will also be sold through BellSouth.Net and via

3Com's online and telemarketing outlets, DeVries said.

"This is a major stake in the ground showing

commitment by a major carrier and a major manufacturer to G.Lite," DeVries said.

"We hope that it rattles some cages in the industry."

DeVries said 3Com is negotiating with other carriers, but

so far, its only other announced partnership in ADSL deployments is with nationwide ISP

Flashcom Inc. Flashcom is offering services exclusively over DSL platforms, most of which

are being provided by competitive local-exchange carriers.

So far, the major carriers have been muted in their

commitments to commercial use of G.Lite, despite strong industry backing for the

standardization effort. The Universal ADSL Working Group initiative, inspired by Microsoft

Corp. and Compaq Computer Corp. in late 1997, launched the G.Lite standards mission.

The only other carrier to publicly report on G.Lite tests

has been GTE Corp., which recently wrapped up phase two of a 47-household trial involving

employees of Intel Corp. in Hillsborough, Ore.

"We've submitted the results of the trial to the

ITU," GTE spokesman Bill Kula said. "Overall, we found that the technology was

able to meet customer expectations for ease of installation and their ability to get

online access at high speeds in a splitterless environment."

But while GTE "was very pleased" with the

results, the company is not yet ready to say when it will move to deployment of the

technology, Kula said.

In addition, he noted, the test found that 81 percent of

the homes required installation of at least one microfilter on premises wiring to overcome

the noise and interference problems associated with using one wire for both voice and data

services over existing premises wiring.

G.Lite, like most other DSL techniques, delivers

high-speed-data signals over frequencies above the 4-kilohertz baseband frequency used in

the delivery of the analog-voice signal, allowing both types of signals to ride over the

outside telephone plant.

But because inside wiring is built to less rigorous

specifications, special measures are required to allow the signals to coexist on the same

line on premises. One of those measures is a dynamically managed reduction in the data

rate when the phone is off the hook, in order to minimize interference.

GTE's test was designed to reflect the full range of

housing and types of wiring in the mass market, encompassing homes several decades old, as

well as more recent homes and brand-new construction, Kula noted.

He said consumers can easily install microfilters, so the

need for them on a fairly wide scale would not defeat the purpose of G.Lite, which is to

avoid truck rolls.

Nonetheless, sources at a number of telcos have voiced

concern that the microfilter requirement represents a potential impediment to mass-market

acceptance, leaving them uncertain over how to proceed.

"We're really concerned over what we'll gain

by going to the new platform," said an official at U S West, asking not to be named.

Along with achieving self-installation, telcos must take

another vital step in moving to mass-marketing of a consumer high-speed-data service: This

involves extending coverage to neighborhoods served by remote terminals that are linked to

central-office switches via digital-loop carriers.

To date, DSLAMs (DSL-access multiplexers) have been too

large and environmentally vulnerable to be installed at RTs, which means that residents of

many suburban and newer construction areas -- constituting some of the most attractive

market segments -- can't get the service.

In BellSouth's case, this means that 40 percent to 45

percent of the potential customer base is unreachable over the current platform, said John

Goldman, spokesman for BellSouth Telecommunications.

But Alcatel Alsthom, as well as other vendors supplying

other carriers, is promising delivery of miniaturized, environmentally hardened DSLAMs

this year, prompting BellSouth to anticipate extension of service into DLC-served areas by

midyear, if not sooner, Goldman said.