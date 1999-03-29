Bell Atlantic Runs First TV Ads for DBS

Bell Atlantic Corp.'s Bell Atlantic Video Services

(BAV) earlier this month began airing the first television spot promoting its resale of

DirecTV Inc.'s direct-broadcast satellite service.

Part of an aggressive $4 million marketing campaign backed

by outdoor advertising, radio and direct mail, the 60-second ads were tailored to promote

DirecTV's current free-installation and free-programming offer.

"We wanted to capitalize on the DirecTV offer already

in the marketplace," said Tony Price, vice president of marketing for BAV, when asked

about the timing of the division's first TV ads. "We wanted to wrap our

marketing message around their already great offer."

Price would not say whether DirecTV was supplying BAV with

co-op advertising funds for the campaign.

DirecTV's free-professional-installation offer runs

through April 25. BAV will continue to run the current TV and radio spots -- which feature

the voice of James Earl Jones -- through June.

BAV is targeting cable-television households, as well as

homes that are not passed by cable, in Philadelphia; Baltimore; the Washington, D.C.,

metropolitan area; and parts of New Jersey.

The company has dubbed the new spot "Driver's

Seat." It focuses on a new subscriber test-driving a larger-than-life DirecTV

programming guide.

Price called the interactive programming guide one of the

differentiators in BAV's DirecTV service when compared with typical cable offerings.

BAV's outdoor ads -- in the form of billboards and bus

signs -- urge would-be DBS subscribers to "Get It Now."

The ads in BAV's current campaign encourage potential

customers to call a toll-free number or to visit a Web site. Customer-service agents try

to close the sale when consumers call in. Those who don't sign up immediately can

request free consumer guides to DirecTV.

Price said BAV is always looking at joint marketing

opportunities with other parts of Bell Atlantic, adding that such an announcement was

likely in the "not-too-distant future."