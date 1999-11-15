Bell Atlantic Pitches Caller-ID on TV

Bell Atlantic Video last week said it started promoting a

caller ID-over-television service to certain Boston-area residents who sign up for the

telco's version ofDirecTV Inc. direct-broadcast satellite service.

The company is offering a free "TVMessengerPlus"

product, which displays the names and phone numbers of incoming callers over any TV set

that's connected via phone line to a DirecTV set-top receiver and the caller-ID hardware.

Bell Atlantic positions the service as a convenience

feature for TV viewers who don't want to be interrupted while watching their favorite show

to answer a call from a telemarketer.

Using direct mail, Bell Atlantic tested a similar offer

last spring in New Jersey, Bell Atlantic Video president Dick Beville said. The caller-ID

promotion was wrapped around a standard direct-mail piece to see how the offer would

affect the consumer response rate.

In the New Jersey tests, the response rate was 50 percent

higher among those offered the free Caller-ID hardware, Beville said. The close rate was

also higher when caller-ID hardware was offered.

The free TVMessengerPlus offer runs through the end of the

year in Boston, and is available only to new video customers. Current video customers can

add the hardware for $149, including installation, a Bell Atlantic Video spokeswoman said.

Customers who wish to have Caller ID on a second television hooked up to DirecTV would pay

an additional $119.

Bell Atlantic plans to offer customers new DirecTV set-top

boxes with built-in caller ID features as early as the first quarter of next year. The

company's set-top vendor is Hughes Network Systems. Thomson Consumer Electronics also

plans to introduce its own DirecTV receiver with built-in caller ID by the end of this

year.

DBS rival EchoStar Communications Corp. already offers

caller ID via the TV screen on several of its high-end Dish Network receivers.

Bell Atlantic is targeting some of its current caller ID

customers to see if they would be more interested in DirecTV knowing the telephone feature

could be integrated into their TV sets. The company is also testing to see whether the

DirecTV feature can help increase penetration of caller ID among telephone subscribers who

have not yet ordered the feature, Beville said.

"This is one of our first steps in packaging,"

Beville said. "We'll think of other ways to tie in other telephone products and

video."

Bell Atlantic is also looking at ways to tie its

digital-subscriber-line data service in with DirecTV offers, he added.