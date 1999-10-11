Bell Atlantic, 3Com Eye DSL Retail Launch

Bell Atlantic Corp. is leveraging its rapid rollout of

digital-subscriber-line service by putting all-in-one connection kits on the shelves of

major retailers.

Mirroring what cable operators want to do with their

broadband-data services, Bell Atlantic is pairing with 3Com Corp. to offer an "ADSL

Home Connection Kit." It includes an internal DSL modem for desktop computers, four

phone-line microfilters to enable a "splitterless" connection and software

providing installation information and assistance.

The kits -- $229 suggested retail for Bell Atlantic.net

subscribers -- will be offered beginning late this month in about 60 outlets of CompUSA,

Staples and other retailers in markets where Bell Atlantic offers its

"Infospeed" DSL service. After 60 days of service, customers are rebated $130.

Cable operators have begun limited retailing trials for

cable modems and service, but none has moved to full-scale launches with major national

retailers.

Retail represents a way to help cut subscriber-acquisition

and provisioning costs while marketing broadband Internet-access service as widely as

possible.

Compaq Computer Corp., Dell Computer Corp. and other PC

makers have started bundling DSL modems with their products. But Bell Atlantic considers

its "DSL in a box" retail launch to be a forerunner of efforts that will

dramatically expand growth of the broadband platform.

3Com has announced another retailing initiative with

BellSouth Corp. that has not yet been launched.

Bell Atlantic, however, indicated at a news conference that

it expects the new retail presence to account for 100,000 new subscribers by year's end.

"It's part of the evolution of getting to a

mass-market service," Bell Atlantic spokeswoman Joan Rasmussen said. "This is

getting closer to the day when customers will be able to go to their electronics store,

buy a computer and come home with all of the parts they need to connect to the Internet at

high speed."

Customers interested in DSL can determine whether their

phone line is DSL-qualified via in-store access to Bell Atlantic's database, or they can

get that information through the telco's Web site.

The kit provides software to get information about service

packages and actually order service through an existing dial-up Internet connection. Bell

Atlantic said it would provision service within seven days.

After the line is activated, the customer is mailed a

CD-ROM to complete the installation.

The company provides around-the-clock telephone technical

support to subscribers, who pay $49.95 per month for an entry-level service package with

data speeds up to 640 kilobits per second.

Bell Atlantic has said that it plans to have 17 million

DSL-capable home and business lines by year-end. Service has been launched so far in

metropolitan Baltimore; Boston; New York; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Washington, D.C.; and

parts of New Jersey.