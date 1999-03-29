Beddow Out, Schwartz in As AT&T Shuffles Team

Denver -- A key executive in the cable industry's

standards-setting initiative is taking the helm at AT&T Corp.'s National Digital

Television Center, following the sudden departure of its president, David Beddow.

Laurie Schwartz, previously vice president of advanced

platforms and services for the industry's Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

consortium, was named president and CEO of the Littleton, Colo.-based NDTC last week.

She was also named senior vice president of AT&T

Broadband & Internet Services, which owns the former Tele-Communications Inc. cable

assets.

In her new position, Schwartz is responsible for all NDTC

operations, including the Headend in the Sky service; program production and origination;

digital compression; and transmission services.

At CableLabs, Schwartz was in charge of the industry's

OpenCable initiative to develop specifications for digital set-top boxes, making them

interoperable with cable infrastructure from all manufacturers.

Previously, she held key roles in the creation of Bell

Atlantic Network Services Inc.'s Switched Broadband Network, as well as creating the

company's testing lab for broadband platforms and services.

Although none of the parties would comment on the move,

there had been speculation for some time that Beddow would leave due to repeated clashes

with Leo J. Hindery Jr., former Tele-Communications Inc. president and chief operating

officer and now president and CEO of AT&T Broadband.

Beddow left for a position at Liberty Media Group, the

AT&T programming subsidiary controlled by chairman John C. Malone, where he will

analyze new technologies and coordinate the company's technology investments.

Sources said Beddow had been planning to move to Liberty

eventually to work with Malone, and the conflicts with Hindery accelerated that departure.

Beddow joined TCI in 1993 after holding various positions

at satellite companies PrimeStar Inc. and Comsat Corp. Before becoming executive vice

president of TCI Technology Ventures and president of the NDTC, Beddow led the planning,

design and implementation of the center as senior vice president of TCI Technology Inc.

All of the AT&T changes take place in the context of a

consolidation of AT&T Broadband's engineering and technical initiatives under

Tony Werner, executive vice president of engineering and technical operations and the

unit's chief technology officer. Schwartz's NDTC operation will report directly

to Werner, who was already in charge of AT&T Broadband's engineering functions,

such as ongoing rebuilds of cable systems and activation of two-way cable plant.