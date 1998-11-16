Bcasters Sue EchoStar Over Distant Signals

The fray between the satellite and broadcast industries

over distant-network-signal delivery escalated last week, as word spread of a lawsuit

filed against EchoStar Communications Corp. by the four major television networks.

ABC Inc., CBS Television Network, National Broadcasting

Co., Fox Broadcasting Co. and their affiliates filed the copyright-infringement suit in a

U.S. District Court in Miami Nov. 6, claiming that EchoStar "repeatedly and

willfully" sold network programming to ineligible customers, in violation of the

Satellite Home Viewer Act.

Under the SHVA, only satellite-dish owners in so-called

unserved households are eligible for distant-network feeds. An unserved household is

defined as one that has not received local-network signals by cable in the past 90 days,

and that cannot receive local signals of a grade-B intensity through the use of a

conventional rooftop antenna.

"We're confident that we will show that many

EchoStar subscribers can receive over-the-air network signals in a fashion that renders

them ineligible for satellite-network service under the Satellite Home Viewer Act,"

said Julie Hoover, a spokeswoman for ABC.

To date, there has been no cross-industry solution for

determining which households are eligible for distant-network feeds.

In the suit, the broadcasters ask that EchoStar conduct a

signal-intensity test or obtain consent from each local broadcaster before sending the

signals to customers within an affiliate's local market.