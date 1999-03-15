Trending

Basic-Cable-Network Ratings, March 1 to 7, 1999

RankNetworkRating'000 HH

1USA2.82,112

2Nick2.21,635

3TBS2.11,605

4TNT1.91,440

5Cartoon1.7974

6Lifetime1.41,053

6A&E1.41,003

8Discovery1.1842

9ESPN1.0784

9TLC1.0670

9WGN1.0471

9TV Land1.0351

Source: Turner Entertainment Research from Nielsen Media Research data