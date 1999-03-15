Basic-Cable-Network Ratings, March 1 to 7, 1999
By Staff
RankNetworkRating'000 HH
1USA2.82,112
2Nick2.21,635
3TBS2.11,605
4TNT1.91,440
5Cartoon1.7974
6Lifetime1.41,053
6A&E1.41,003
8Discovery1.1842
9ESPN1.0784
9TLC1.0670
9WGN1.0471
9TV Land1.0351
Source: Turner Entertainment Research from Nielsen Media Research data
