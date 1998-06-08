Baseball Hits Suburban Cable Channel

The Lenfest Group's Suburban Cable operation will

debut a new local-programming channel this month with a series of minor-league-baseball

games.

Suburban's Friday Night Baseball game of the

week will feature games from the Harrisburg (Pa.) Senators of the Class AA Eastern League

and the Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks of the Class A Carolina League, said Tom Gailey,

assistant vice president of communications for Suburban.

The 16-game summer schedule will be offered to the

system's 925,000 customers in southeast New Jersey, central Pennsylvania and northern

Delaware.

Gailey said minor-league baseball is popular in the area,

and the system has distributed games from the Blue Rocks -- an affiliate of Major League

Baseball's Kansas City Royals -- for years. The Senators are affiliated with

MLB's Montreal Expos.

"The Blue Rocks games have done well,

ratingswise," Gailey said. "It will be interesting to see how the games will be

received in our other markets."

Along with viewing the games, subscribers can interact with

the telecast through the Internet at onair.suburban.com, the company's Web

site for local programming. The site includes programming updates, channel lineups and

chat rooms, Gailey said.

The games are part of the system's newly developed

regional-programming network, which will focus on information and events in the

company's service area. Gailey said Suburban is developing other programs for the

channel, including a morning news and information show called Daily Living.

Debra Krzywicki, executive vice president for Suburban,

said the development of the local channel is an important project for the operator.

"Local programming is very important to Suburban

Cable, and our baseball coverage is only first base in our efforts," Krzywicki said,

in a prepared statement. "We hope that our customers will sit back and enjoy the

excitement of minor-league action."