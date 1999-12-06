BAS Develops Service-Provisioning Plan

Start-up Broadband Access Systems Inc. is introducing a new

cable-service provisioning-software solution to go with its next-generation

Internet-protocol headend equipment.

Two-year-old BAS said its "Cuda Provisioning

Manager" was designed from the ground up to work with its "Cuda 12000 IP-Access

Switch," producing what it calls a more stable and efficient carrier-class solution

for provisioning new cable services such as high-speed data and IP telephony.

The company also touted Provisioning Manager as the first

cable-modem-provisioning application integrated into a cable-modem-termination system,

rather than adapted from an external system.

Provisioning Manager will be available in the first half of

next year, at a cost of $10,000 to $100,000, depending on the configuration and

deployment. Initially, BAS will produce the software only in support of the Cuda 12000,

although the company said it will likely support other vendors eventually.

For now, the provisioning software is intended to be a key

differentiator between BAS and its heavyweight, established competition in the

cable-headend market, including Cisco Systems Inc., Arris Interactive LLC, Motorola Inc.

and 3Com Corp.

Key features of the software include the ability for cable

operators to define and maintain quality-of-service profiles, including parameters such as

bandwidth, jitter and other QOS values operators would use to define a specific or unique

voice, video or data service.

BAS vice president of marketing Mark Komanecky said the

feature enables operators to pick and choose from a menu of such profiles to more quickly

and easily create and launch new services supported by their networks.

Examples might be offering multiple tiers of cable-modem

service with different bandwidth allotments, or creating cross-marketing capabilities by

bundling services from different platforms and integrating them with the operator's

billing setup -- say, a free pay-per-view movie when you subscribe to cable-modem service.

"Assuming other platforms could even support it,

there's no software available enabling operators to do this," Komanecky said.

"It would be a very manually oriented product."

BAS said the software is also able to provision cable

modems automatically through an LDAP-based (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol)

distributed database, with dynamic assignment of IP addresses for Data Over Cable Service

Interface Specification cable modems, plus subscriber authentication using modem MAC

(media-access control) addresses and user passwords for security.

Komanecky said the system also supports subscriber

auto-provisioning, although initially, BAS is focusing on its service-creation features

while it continues auto-provisioning development.

Abbot Gilman, chief operating officer of Westborough,

Mass.-based BAS, said the company's software developers met with MSO engineers such

as MediaOne Group Inc.'s operations-support-systems team in Chelmsford, Mass., before

they began developing the provisioning product.

That way, they would understand the environment it would be

operating in and the demands operators would be placing on it, such as the complexities of

moving modem users to new ports when a network gets scaled up.

"The product was designed specifically to meet the

needs of people running these network-operations centers," Gilman said.

Provisioning Manager is getting its first field trial with

turnkey-service provider InterTECH Corp., which plans to use the software, along with the

Cuda 12000 units it will deploy, in two markets for Tele-Media Corp. -- Dallas, Pa., and

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

InterTECH -- which focuses on deploying networks for

operators in secondary markets -- said it plans to use the Cuda 12000 for DOCSIS-based

networks operated by several MSOs.

The deployment marks an early win for BAS, which also has

five boxes running at Cable Television Laboratories Inc. in the current wave of DOCSIS

CMTS-qualification testing.

Gilman said virtually every major U.S. MSO has expressed

interest in testing the Cuda, and the company is also bidding for two operator contracts

outside of the United States.

Besides its own product development, BAS is actively

exploring external partnerships that will enable the company to eventually provide an

end-to-end solution for cable operators, Gilman added.