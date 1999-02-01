Banker Will Fund Cable Networks

New Orleans -- Cable and broadcast networks that are having

difficulty funding new programming projects will be able to tap into a new program started

by New York-based investment banker CAK Universal Credit Corp., aimed at tying loans to

syndication fees.

CAK said at the National Association of Television

Programming Executives convention here Jan. 25 that it will offer loans from $5 million to

$200 million to television and film companies.

According to CAK, the program will allow television

companies -- including cable -- the opportunity to access capital on more favorable terms,

as the loans will be tied to asset-backed securities.

That financing method has been used recently by major

motion-picture studios, musicians and music publishers.

"With the dramatic growth of cable and satellite

television, the appetite for programming is nearly insatiable," said Robert

D'Loren, president of CAK, in a prepared statement. "Many television-program and

film-library owners are sitting on gold mines," D'Loren added. "To date,

they have not been able to leverage the value of these assets for other purposes.

We'll be offering them a way to monetize future cash flows while retaining

ownership."

The typical loans will have 10-year terms at 250 to 450

basis points over U.S. Treasury Notes, and they will not require the owner's personal

guarantee. CAK will securitize the loans singly or in portfolios and sell them to

investors in private placements.

CAK was launched less than a year ago by D'Loren,

Charles Koppleman and Prudential Securities to provide the entertainment industry with

more economical and greater credit access. So far, the company has originated $250 million

in loans, with another $400 million in its pipeline.