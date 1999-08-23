One fruit of last year's widespread MSO consolidation is a

10 percent increase in the number of engineering jobs in the cable industry.

At first blush, that finding -- from the just-released

compensation survey by the Cable and Telecommunications Human Resources Association --

sounds highly suspect to this jaded, ink-stained wretch of an editor.

After all, just about all of us know at least 20 or 30

people -- and, quite often, many more -- in our own personal circles who have been the

victims, and not the beneficiaries, of cable-industry consolidation to date.

However, when you think about how these mega-mergers have

created the kind of scale and efficiencies that make it worthwhile for companies to invest

in new services like cable modems, telephony and digital television, that 10 percent

figure rings true.

You need a very specialized and well-trained work force to

install, market and service those new products, which, for many years, were just dormant

ideas buried in the research-and-development lines in most business plans, but which are

well on their way to full deployment today.

And with competition for those kinds of workers becoming

increasingly fierce, the CTHRA's role -- to recruit the best people to cable -- becomes

even more center stage.

Hence, last week, for the first time I can remember, CTHRA

leaders held editorial board meetings with several publications to unveil the findings of

this very important and eye-opening study.

Debunking the idea that consolidation is a synonym for

downsizing, AT&T Broadband & Internet Services vice president of compensation and

employee relations Isabelle Arace -- who also chairs the CTHRA's Compensation and Benefits

Committee -- says, "We're seeing that even though we have fewer companies, we have

the same volume of employees coming into the business because of the new telephony and

high-speed-data opportunities."

And that rise in tech jobs was not the only jewel in the

CHTRA's annual compensation report. The association reports that in addition to

consolidation and the rollout of new technology, there is also tremendous growth in many

other sectors.

The report paints a rosy picture of the cable industry --

that it is not only expanding its work force, but also increasing compensation levels.

With cable basking in its status as the darling of Wall

Street, job creation is actually flourishing.

At programming networks, for example, new jobs have been

created as a direct effect of single-channel networks expanding into multichannel

operations, the CTHRA reports.

And at both networks and MSOs, the "dot.com

factor" has seen jobs in the new-media sector grow tenfold since 1995-96. As those

online products generate revenue, even more new jobs are being created, with competition

for key Internet-related positions becoming particularly intense.

The CTHRA stresses that not only is the number of jobs

increasing, but the pay is getting a lot better, too, not only for new media, but also for

employees in ad sales and affiliate marketing. "Stock options have become a big issue

for people coming into the work force," Arace says.

There's a lesson in this report for everyone, and not just

cable, says Paul Gavejian, a principal at Buck Consultants, which helps the CTHRA to

prepare its annual survey.

"Consolidation doesn't come cheap," Gavejian

says. "You have to retrofit the technical, administrative, marketing and sales areas,

and this survey shows just what it costs in human capital to do it."

That's wise advice for all, and especially for those

companies that are not only in the process of downsizing, but creating new jobs to prepare

their companies for the future. And we all know about a few of those, don't we?