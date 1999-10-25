Babcock to Leave Charter

Barry L. Babcock, 52, vice chairman and a cofounder of

Charter Communications, will leave the company "in the near future."

Babcock was one of three former Cencom Cable Associates

Inc. executives who formed Charter in 1994. Four years later, Microsoft Corp. cofounder

Paul Allen bought a controlling stake in the MSO for $4.5 billion.

"I feel that this is the appropriate time to leave

Charter," Babcock said in a prepared statement last week. "The company is in the

capable hands of [Charter president and CEO] Jerry Kent and his outstanding management

team. One of my greatest accomplishments was helping to build that team."

He added, "As for my future, I am definitely not

retiring, so I will be considering options when the time is right."

Although Babcock did not give an exact date for his

departure, it is generally believed that he will stay on until March.

The resignation comes shortly before Charter is expected to

begin a $3.7 billion initial public offering, tentatively set for the week of Nov. 1.

Babcock will assist Kent and the rest of the Charter

management team in the transition during the next few months.

A lawyer by training, Babcock has been an industry fixture

for about 20 years, and he has been Charter's main representative at industry

conferences.

Only a few weeks ago, Babcock defended Allen's $1.6

billion investment -- through his Vulcan Ventures Inc. investment vehicle -- in

overbuilder RCN Corp. At East Coast Cable '99 in Baltimore, Babcock tried to

alleviate operators' fears that the investment signaled a new overbuilder strategy at

Charter.

Most analysts didn't see Babcock's departure as

having a major effect on the company's plans going forward, particularly the IPO.

Many said that while Babcock was an integral part of the company, much of the dealmaking

has been handled by Kent, Allen and Vulcan president William Savoy.