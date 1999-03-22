Awful Truth Is Awful Fun

Provocative? Yes. Liberal? Heck, yes! Fun? For anyone who

enjoys seeing the big guys poked in the rear end with a sharp stick, you betcha.

The Awful Truth, debuting in April on Bravo, will

provide yet another forum for documentarian Michael Moore to do more of what he does best

-- shoot the pompous in the patoot.

For an avowed anti-Republican, Moore couldn't have

gotten his series rolling at a better time. In fact, the first episode was filmed in and

near the Capitol around the time of Ken Starr's testimony before the House Judiciary

Committee's impeachment hearing. (Those tired of news of presidential affairs will

enjoy Moore's none-too-subtle doctoring of the film to add hellfire sizzling off

Starr's notes as he testifies.)

The point of Moore's visit? To convince members of

Congress that he could have provided a decent "witch hunt" for $560. He rides

around town with a Salem-ready Puritan preacher yelling "damnation" out of a

flatbed truck, followed by a gaggle of groupie goodwives in search of fornicators.

It ranges from melodramatic to giddy. He confronts

lawmakers on the lawns of the Capitol, and their reactions (at least the ones that he

edited into his film) are rather civil, given his challenging manner.

This little melodrama ends with D.C. citizens rhythmically

chanting "Repent!" from the Mall.

The second episode is more pointed, a little smarmier but

more effective. It profiles a 34-year-old Florida man who is dying of diabetes

complications because his HMO (health maintenance organization), Humana Inc., refuses a

pancreas transplant.

Moore goes shopping for his coffin with him (a segment made

creepier due to laughter by the live audience watching the film in the series'

format) and watches him compose his obituary, then heads for the insurer's corporate

office in Kentucky in a hearse.

An executive who's agreed to a meeting suddenly

disappears, leaving Moore and company to present their perky, "We're having a

funeral!" invitations to a teeth-grinding public-relations rep doing everything short

of calling security to get them out of the building. This one has a very satisfying end

that I won't spoil.

Future episodes include Moore's attempt to smuggle

Americans into Mexico to regain their jobs and his notorious attempt to give New York

industrialist/mansion-builder Ira Rennert an award as a world-class polluter.

The series debuts on Bravo April 11 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.