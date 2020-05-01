Game Show Central AVOD Net Launches on Pluto TV, Smart Sets

Game Show Network has launched a new, ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service called Game Show Central as a channel on Pluto TV, on Samsung and Vizio smart TVs and coming to The Roku Channel later this year.

New service's logo.

The Pluto TV (channel 182) and Vizio SmartCast TV additions launched Friday, according to Game Show Network, the parent programmer, which is in about 64 million homes and is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“With the launch of Game Show Central, we’re expanding our commitment to game show fans, wherever they are, by showcasing our vast library of past Game Show Network hits including Winsanity, Idiotest and Baggage, to name a few,” Tim Carry, executive VP, distribution, Game Show Network, said in a statement. “We’ve got working commitments from the big ad supported television providers including Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, VIZIO and The Roku Channel. The interest and response from these new partners has been terrific.”

