Avalon Sweeps Up Cable Michigan

Avalon Cable, a start-up MSO run by cable veterans David

Unger and Joel Cohen, landed a big one last Wednesday, agreeing to buy 210,000-subscriber

Cable Michigan Inc. for $435 million in a cash-for-stock deal.

The deal is a true sign of the times. The buyers are

typical of several well-financed newcomers hungry for cable deals at a time when prices

are high but the supply of available properties is low.

And the cable systems in question were on the market a

couple of years ago, but they were pulled back because no buyer could be found.

The price -- $40.50 per share for the publicly traded stock

-- was about a 15-percent premium above Cable Michigan's closing price of $35.25 last

Monday. As part of the deal, Avalon also authorized Cable Michigan to buy the 38 percent

of Mercom Inc. that is owned by the public, at $11 per share. Mercom's systems are

consolidated into Cable Michigan's results because Cable Michigan owns 62 percent of

Mercom.

The companies pegged the purchase price at 11 times 1998

cash flow at the systems. By another measure, it's between $2,000 and $2,100 per

subscriber. That's in the range of other big system deals lately.

Some brokers and at least one other MSO that thought about

making a bid found the price surprisingly high. One called it "phenomenal."

Among other factors, buying stock, instead of buying

depreciable assets, adds to the buyer's real cost because of potential taxes. And

executives familiar with the deal said there was a potential tax liability of "zero

to $50 million" associated with Cable Michigan's spinoff from C-TEC Corp. last

September.

That potential liability would only come into play if the

Internal Revenue Service concluded that C-TEC's tax-free spinoff of Cable Michigan was

done with an eventual sale in mind, the executives said. Avalon principals said they felt

sure that risk was minimal.

Cable Michigan said it only explored the possibility of

selling the company because of the "recent jump in the valuation of cable

properties." On May 21, Cable Michigan announced it had hired Merrill Lynch & Co.

(which shopped the assets in 1995) to explore strategic options, including a possible

sale.

The other units created when Cable Michigan spun off from

C-TEC were RCN Corp. and Commonwealth Telephone Enterprises Inc.

Avalon principals said they weighed those factors that

bothered other would-be buyers, and concluded the deal was worth the price.

Avalon president Joel Cohen said the price, at 11 times

cash flow, wasn't "out of the ballpark for what cable is doing today. These are

well-clustered systems and well-managed systems." New home growth in the Cable

Michigan markets is about twice as fast as the national average, enhancing their value, he

added.

Cohen said Avalon, backed by Boston-based ABRY Partners

Inc., which manages an investment fund with $575 million in assets, acted fast with a

"better than reasonable" bid to head off rivals. Avalon's backers also include

Lehman Bros., which will raise the remainder of the purchase price through the sale of

debt securities.

Cohen said Avalon's ability to close the deal relatively

quickly also helped. They hope to close sometime in the fourth quarter.

ABRY principal Jay Grossman said the deal gets Avalon's

plan to grow to between 200,000 and 500,000 subscribers, preferably in clusters in the

Midwest and New England, off to a fast start. Avalon already had acquired 20,000

subscribers in closed or pending deals involving systems in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Previously, New York City-based Avalon bid for and came

close to winning an auction for former Marcus Cable Co. L.P. properties with 63,000

subscribers in Connecticut and Virginia. They were sold to TMC Holdings Inc. for $150

million.

The Cable Michigan (and Mercom) systems contain principal

clusters surrounding Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Lapeer and Monroe, Mich. Most of the

systems have 330 or 450 megahertz capacity, but Avalon plans to follow through on Cable

Michigan's plans to upgrade them to 550 or 750 MHz, Cohen said.