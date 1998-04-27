Australis Escapes Jaws of Dollar Dingo

Sydney, Australia -- Australis Media, the financially

troubled wireless-cable operator, appears to have pulled off the survival story of the

decade, this month seeking Chapter 11 protection against bankruptcy in the United States

and negotiating a debt reduction with its bondholders.

The rescue package will also see $A100 million ($US66

million) of new capital and assets put into the company from a consortium led by

Australis' landlords and investors Michael Boulos and Mike Salhani. As the company

filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S., it said the majority of its bondholders had

agreed to reduce their debt to $US375 million from $US445 million.

The company will receive $A100 million of capital and

yet-to-be disclosed assets from the new investors, conditional on acceptance of the debt

restructuring by bondholders. Industry sources told Multichannel News that the

assets will include the sale of U.S.-based Century Communications Corp.'s Australian

interest, East Coast Television, to Australis Media. Century in February reported in U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings its Australian assets to be worth $US27

million. East Coast and Century executives were unavailable for comment.

The Boulos Consortium will approve a business plan that

will see Australis move back into subscriber acquisitions and other areas of its business

scaled back due to the financial difficulties, according to company secretary Ross

McReath. Australis is also expected to relist its shares on the Australian Stock Exchange

after the restructuring is completed.

Australis said the restructure should be achieved by June

15.

"The U.S. legal procedure, which has been supported by

our bondholders, allows the group to protect its assets and to proceed with an orderly

reorganization and restructuring of debt over the next few months," Australis

chairman Rod Price said. "Subscribers to Australis Media's Galaxy service will

be unaffected during the process, as will the staff, non-bondholders and creditors of the

group."

Industry observers and analysts say the moves don't

necessarily secure the long-term future of the company. They also raise questions about

the future of News Corp.'s cable-systems company Foxtel. That company, along with the

telco Telstra, has a $US4.5 billion, 25-year output agreement with Australis. The

agreement largely favors Australis.

Sources have suggested for some time that Boulos'

connections with The Philippines' wealthy Lopez family would see Filipino money come

into the company. But sources close to bondholders say the Lopezes have denied an interest

in Australis Media.