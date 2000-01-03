Australia Issues Guidelines for Digital TV

Sydney, Australia -- The country's free-to-air

broadcasters will have to provide both standard-definition and high-definition television

signals, as well as analog TV, for at least eight years when the country adopts digital

broadcasting in January 2001.

Within two years of the 2001 digital start-up, broadcasters

must transmit at least 20 hours of original HDTV programming per week.

The government will lend them additional spectrum to enable

them to broadcast in the three formats. The unneeded spectrum must be returned to the

government after the eight-year period.

Television broadcasters will not be able to use their

digital spectrum for multicasting or for pay TV.

The digital decision has elicited a mixed decision from

Australia's major broadcasting stakeholders.

The Federation of Australian Commercial Television

Stations, which represents commercial networks Nine Network and Network Ten, expressed

disappointment at the decision to mandate the broadcast of SDTV, but it was pleased with

the limits imposed on datacasters.

FACTS said the requirement to transmit in three formats

would split Australia's small television-receiver market between HDTV and SDTV

equipment, resulting in higher prices for both.

To reinforce its earlier decision to prohibit any new

television networks until 2006, the government has also taken pains to draw heavy

distinctions between broadcasters and datacasters.

It was decided that datacasting would be a service

delivered in the broadcasting spectrum, but it could provide television programs in genres

commonly regarded as free-to-air television.

Datacasters will be prohibited from broadcasting drama;

current affairs; sporting programs and events; music programs; infotainment and lifestyle

programs; comedy programs; documentaries; reality programs; children's programs;

light entertainment and variety shows; compilation programs; and quiz and game shows.

In the areas of news, sports news, financial-market and

business information and weather, datacasters will be allowed to broadcast a 10-minute

headline bulletin, which they may update every half-hour.

News Ltd. -- which has made no secret of its aspirations to

establish a fourth commercial broadcast network in Australia -- harshly criticized the new

policy.

News Ltd. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a prepared statement

that the government's digital broadcasting policy would stifle competition in

datacasting, as the "definitions are so restrictive that only free-to-air television

companies will be in a position to launch comprehensive services."

Seven Network and newspaper giant John Fairfax Holdings

Ltd. -- both standard-definition supporters -- welcomed the decision on datacasting, as

did public broadcaster ABC.

Fairfax chief executive Fred Hilmer hailed the decision as

a win for consumers and urged the government to promptly reopen the analog-television

spectrum for auction for new telecommunications and media services.

Communications minister Richard Alston said a review of

HDTV would be held in 2003 to reassess its requirements.