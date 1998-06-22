Aussie Pay TV Players Set DTH Expansion

Sydney, Australia -- Australia's two leading

cable-television operators are now picking over the remains of bankrupt Australian

wireless pay TV operator Australis Media, in a move to extend their businesses into the

direct-to-home satellite field.

Foxtel, which is owned by News Corp. and Australian telco

Telstra, and Optus Communications, which is backed by Cable and Wireless, have both

purchased Australis assets and confirmed plans to enter the DTH market. They will join

existing operators Austar and East Coast Pay Television Pty. Ltd. in targeting

Australia's 6.4 million TV households.

But, as in terrestrial pay TV, it appears that consumers

could have just two competing platforms to choose from, with Optus, Austar and East Coast

transmitting on the Optus B3 satellite, while Foxtel conducts trials using capacity on

PanAmSat Corp.'s PAS-2 satellite, which has an Asia-wide footprint.

Foxtel shareholder Telstra is an existing PanAmSat

customer, using PAS-2 to transmit data, voice and broadcast services to rural Australia.

Optus' outgoing head of multimedia, Don Hagans, has

for some months been vocal about the company's need to use satellite for its pay TV

and multimedia services. Last month, the company started trials of pay TV transmissions on

Optus B3 to 40 households. That trial will be extended to Internet, multimedia, data and

voice services over the next six months, Hagans said.

Foxtel has purchased 65,000 digital set-top units from

Australis Media, and it has started trailing a satellite service using capacity on Optus

competitor PanAmSat's system.

The set-top boxes were already in use by Australis'

50,000 Galaxy DTH service customers on Optus B3. The purchase gives Foxtel a ready-made

DTH subscriber base of more than 50,000 -- if those Galaxy subscribers choose to stay with

Foxtel.

The potential subscribers would give Foxtel double the

number of customers of rival Optus. (The other 15,000 Australis set-top boxes are being

held in storage.) Foxtel has yet to come to a carriage agreement with Optus for B3

transponder space, and industry sources said the PanAmSat trial could extend to a full

contract, with the existing satellite subscribers switched from Optus to PAS-2. Foxtel

would not comment on the PAS trials.

Industry sources said Foxtel will initially have to provide

an unencrypted signal, as Optus has purchased the Irdeto conditional-access system that

Australis used. Eventually, Foxtel is likely to put News Corp.'s News Datacom

conditional-access system in place when it provides the Foxtel service via satellite.

Foxtel DTH customers will receive fewer channels than

Foxtel's cable customers due to limits on satellite capacity. Cable customers receive

28 channels, while satellite customers will initially be limited to 20.

And as the pay TV war moves to the skies, the demise of

Australis fostered new programming alignments between operators and the resurgence of

Century Communications Corp.-backed East Coast, which had been up for sale.

East Coast will carry Optus programming to its 10,000

current subscribers and ramp up operations and marketing to its 750,000-home franchise in

eastern Australia, while Austar has long-term program-supply agreements with both Foxtel

and Optus.

East Coast CEO Patrick Delaney also confirmed that with

Australis' demise, the company is no longer for sale. He said the removal of

"onerous obligations" under franchise agreements with Australis now leave East

Coast with more room to expand and to work to increase its subscriber base.

Century will also retain its 25 percent stake in programmer

XYZ Entertainment Pty. Ltd.

While East Coast's programming lineup has yet to be

finalized, its subscribers will immediately see Optus' sports and movie channels and

MTV: Music Television, as well as XYZ's five channels -- Arena, Channel [V],

Nickelodeon, Discovery and Lifestyle Channel.

In addition, Delaney said, East Coast satellite

subscribers, which account for around 20 percent of its subscriber base, would receive the

full Optus lineup and the XYZ channels. East Coast will also build its own

subscriber-management system, Delaney added.