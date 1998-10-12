Aurelio Retires from Time Warner, NY1

New York -- Veteran Time Warner Cable executive Richard

Aurelio announced last week that he will step down as president of New York 1 News and

retire as senior advisor to Gerald Levin, chairman of Time Warner Inc.

Aurelio, whose Time Warner career spans 19 years, will

leave to pursue other opportunities outside of the cable industry. Taking over the reins

at NY1 will be the network's senior vice president of programming Steve Paulus.

"There comes a time when you have to move on,"

Aurelio said. "It's been a nice run for me, but it's time to seek new

adventures."

During his tenure at Time Warner, Aurelio directed the

company's franchising operations, supervising the building of cable systems in

Brooklyn and Queens and, later, the rebuilding of the Manhattan systems. He founded NY1 --

the 24-hour, all-news New York City cable channel -- in 1992.

Aurelio also had an extensive political career in New York,

dating back to the late 1960s, when he served as first deputy mayor of New York under

Mayor John Lindsay's administration.

Aurelio said he's leaving the industry at a time when

it's going through a new and exciting technological phase, with digital and

interactive services driving its future.

"This is a very intriguing time for the industry, but

there comes a time when you have to leave the future to the younger guys," Aurelio

said. "I've been lucky ... this industry has treated me very well."