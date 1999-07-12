AT&Ts Salt Lake HFC Trial Seeks More Than Low Costs

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services has more up its

sleeve than merely another fiber-technology test with the trial of a new hybrid

fiber-coaxial design in Salt Lake City this fall.

If all goes according to the expectations of at least some

company strategists, the MSO could end up redefining how Internet protocol-based voice and

data services are transmitted over cable -- in effect outdating the existing cable-modem

standard.

But first, the company will have to demonstrate that the

basic HFC design concept -- dubbed "Lightwire" internally and widely known as

"mini-fiber node" -- is a practical option, AT&T Broadband spokesman Mark

Siegel said.

"This architecture is something we're testing in

anticipation that we're going to get millions of subscribers for our advanced

services," Siegel said. "If we do, the current architecture -- where 600

households are served from a fiber node -- may not be the best approach. But it remains to

be seen whether the new design is the right one."

The Salt Lake City trial, passing 66,000 homes and turning

on in October, follows a six-month study of multiple options for improving network

performance and capacity through segmentation of nodes. During that time, engineers from

AT&T Labs worked closely with the engineering team of the former Tele-Communications

Inc., led by chief technical officer Tony Werner.

Based on that study, the company believes it can extend

fiber deep enough to eliminate all in-line amplifiers on the coax network, thus reducing

serving-area sizes to under 100 households at a cost of $40 per home passed, AT&T Labs

district manager Xiaolin Lu said.

Describing the two-phase trial plans in a presentation at

the National Show in Chicago last month, Lu predicted that the operational savings from

lower power consumption and eliminating or reducing many maintenance procedures needed to

keep amplifiers properly tuned would add up to about $11 per home, per year.

These numbers alone, assuming that the cost projections are

right, could justify using the approach in systems that have yet to be upgraded to two-way

HFC status, AT&T Broadband district manager for product realization Marty Davidson

said.

But Lu and Davidson noted that the real payoff on the new

design could be the means by which the freed-up bandwidth on the unamplified coax --

adding at least 250 megahertz to the 750 MHz now commonly available -- is put to use in

phase two of the trial.

Rather than delivering signals over that spectrum and in

the return in traditional modes, the MSO could use time-division multiplexing on an

end-to-end basis, allowing each serving area to operate like a local-area network.

"You can use the mini-fiber node to do some local

signaling, enabling very low-cost, very simple media-access protocols, versus having to

resolve everything back at the headend," Lu said. "You can utilize some kind of

Ethernet off-the-shelf product as the cable modem."

Such a capability would eliminate the requirements for the

complex media-access control, quality-of-service and other functionalities associated with

today's data delivery over HFC, thereby possibly extending the cost justification for the

deep fiber deployment to a much broader base of systems, including those already upgraded,

Davidson said.

"CPE [customer-premises equipment] is the biggest cost

factor in everything, so the payback there could be a major benefit," he noted.

Davidson said the design doesn't require the use of a

different fiber strand for every link to the mini-nodes from the fiber multiplexing node.

Options that could be used to allow a single fiber to serve

multiple mini-nodes include wavelength-division multiplexing and TDM, with WDM the likely

candidate. But Davidson was not certain what the choice was, and other officials could not

be reached for answers at press time.

There's also a strong likelihood that new types of

integrated optical transmitter/receivers now entering the market for use in

fiber-to-the-home applications in Japan and elsewhere could come into play in the new HFC

design, Davidson said.

This would greatly reduce the costs of the electronics at

each mini-node compared with what the optoelectronic costs at fiber nodes are today.

In order to accomplish the powering of the RF signal at the

mini-node across the full range of bandwidth, the system would use new

galium-arsenide-based chips, Lu said.

All of this adds up to what appears to be very high costs,

notwithstanding AT&T engineers' claims, said a skeptical senior industry engineering

executive who asked not to be named.

"Tony Werner says this looks doable, but we've seen a

lot of good ideas go up in smoke when it comes to putting them to the test in the

field," the executive added.

A case in point was the microcell concept used in

conjunction with delivering wireless personal-communications services over cable. "We

could just never make those numbers work," the executive said.

Nonetheless, if AT&T is right in its projections, the

TDM side of the equation would not seem to present any major technology hurdles, opening

the possibility of securing a robust means of delivering voice and data signals that would

overcome many of the technical challenges associated with today's cable-modem delivery

systems.

The question is whether the TDM approach would generate big

savings in terminal gear one year or two from now, when the volume demand for today's

cable-data technology will have had a chance to drive down the costs of modems and other

devices.

That's a question no one can answer at this point. But it's

clear that the cable-technology cost curve has a long way to go before it hits the numbers

associated with TDM-based technologies like 10BaseT Ethernet.