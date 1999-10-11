AT&Ts FCC Move Riles NCTA, Execs

Washington -- People have been predicting for one year that

AT&T Corp. would go its own way. Last week, those predictions apparently started

coming true, generating an enormous amount of bad blood among senior cable-industry

executives.

The rift is over a recent effort by AT&T to jettison

the cable industry's Internet-access strategy without telling anybody else in the

business. And there's additional bad feeling over AT&T's apparent motive: wresting

favorable cable-ownership rules from the Federal Communications Commission.

"It's a combination of the two," a cable-industry

source said.

Cable-industry sources said AT&T presented top FCC

officials with a plan that would serve as an open-access paradigm for Internet-service

providers seeking cable-modem customers.

While the plan clearly served AT&T's interests, it did

nothing to advance cable's business model, underpinning the billions of dollars invested

in plant upgrades for two-way data transmission.

One source said AT&T's plan was presented to just two

FCC officials and no one else. "It was my understanding that it was only [FCC chief

of staff] Kathryn Brown and [chairman] William Kennard" who saw the plan, the source

said.

And, the source added, AT&T unveiled the plan without

informing new National Cable Television Association president Robert Sachs or its

cable-industry partners in Excite@Home Corp.

Sachs declined to comment, an NCTA spokesman said.

"This was kept very close to the vest by AT&T

until last weekend," the source said.

One FCC insider told a different story. "I can tell

you categorically that not a single person in any of the discussions [about cable

ownership] brought up the access issue," the FCC source said.

The commission source said it was highly unlikely that

AT&T presented Kennard and Brown with an access proposal. "People spin all kinds

of goofball theories. I've actually asked and, as far as I know, nobody has shown anybody

anything."

Several sources insisted that such a proposal was made to

the FCC, however.

For more than one year, the cable industry has put up a

united front in keeping government at any level out of the access debate.

But AT&T's plan, sources said, not only ditched the

agreed-upon business model, but also represented a capitulation to America Online Inc.,

other ISPs and various cities that have been hectoring cable on the access question since

June 1998, when AT&T announced its acquisition of Tele-Communications Inc.

That AT&T made an about-face on access was bad enough.

Making it worse, according to several cable-industry sources, was the fact that AT&T

came forward just as the FCC was putting final touches to new cable-ownership rules.

AT&T needed the rules to be liberalized in order to

merge with MediaOne Group Inc. without having to divest stakes in Cablevision Systems

Corp. and Time Warner Entertainment.

"I know there has been a very strong reaction that

this is totally out of line, that this is totally against the position of the cable

industry and that this is totally unnecessary," a cable source said.

One senior MSO executive confirmed AT&T's overture to

the FCC and the highly negative reaction it generated among other cable operators.

In the past, whenever a cable operator had to break from

the pack, that company typically observed the unspoken rule of informing the other cable

operators. AT&T's move was a break in that collegial tradition, the MSO executive

said.

Cable's newcomers, such as AT&T, needed to learn that

everyone can build value by sticking together, the executive added.

It could not be learned last week which AT&T executives

approved the decision to approach the FCC with the access plan, or who later told cable

executives about it.

But one source said Amos Hostetter, AT&T Broadband

& Internet Services' nonexecutive chairman, and Daniel Somers, the AT&T executive

vice president named to assume operational duties at AT&T Broadband after CEO Leo J.

Hindery Jr.'s departure last week, apologized after angry cable executives confronted them

about it.

AT&T's outreach on access also included local

officials.

"I can't comment on any of it. I have some knowledge

about it, and my understanding is that people are not commenting until the process is

done," said Ken Fellman, an Arvada, Colo., city councilman who serves on the FCC's

Local and State Government Advisory Committee.

Cable sources said James Cicconi, AT&T's general

counsel and top Washington lobbyist, pitched the open-access plan at the FCC. But Cicconi

declined to return a reporter's call for comment.

AT&T spokesman Jim McGann declined to comment on

whether the company presented the FCC with an open-access plan or on whether it timed the

unveiling of the proposal to coincide with the vote on the ownership rules. "I won't

be able to comment on any of it," he said.

McGann did say that AT&T continues to believe that

government should stay out of the cable-access fight.

A Washington cable lobbyist said AT&T's move should

have been on everyone's radar screen. "[AT&T has] never pretended to be anything

but into distribution. This should not come as a surprise," the lobbyist said.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that

AT&T and MindSpring Enterprises Inc. were negotiating terms for that independent ISP

to demonstrate an open-access accord, possibly using an AT&T system in Atlanta

(presumably after the deal to buy MediaOne's Atlanta operation closes). Officials at

MindSpring and AT&T declined to comment.