AT&T Unveils New Logo

Englewood, Colo. -- AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services is expected later this month to broadly distribute its complete suite of new

logos, created since its merger with Tele-Communications Inc.

Spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said last week that the MSO was

still putting the finishing touches on logos for its Cable Services division, as well as

for its products, including AT&T@Home and AT&T Digital Cable.

AT&T Broadband plans to ship disks with the new logos

to all of its systems across the country, as well as to interested news media.