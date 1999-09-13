Trending

AT&T Unveils New Logo

Englewood, Colo. -- AT&T Broadband & Internet
Services is expected later this month to broadly distribute its complete suite of new
logos, created since its merger with Tele-Communications Inc.

Spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said last week that the MSO was
still putting the finishing touches on logos for its Cable Services division, as well as
for its products, including AT&T@Home and AT&T Digital Cable.

AT&T Broadband plans to ship disks with the new logos
to all of its systems across the country, as well as to interested news media.